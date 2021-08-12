SoBu Nite Out continues tonight, Aug. 12, with A House on Fire, Veteran’s Memorial Park, from 5-8 p.m.
A House on Fire plays across genres from pop, dance and reggae, to rock, hip hop, country, R& B and soul.
Bands are lined up every Thursday night, as well as a rotating cast of food trucks and lawn games. The last concert of the summer features Band X on Aug. 19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.