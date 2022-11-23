Yankee storyteller Willem Lange is back, live and on stage at Lost Nation Theater performing his reading of “A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story” by Charles Dickens on Friday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m., Montpelier City Hall Arts Center.
Lange uses the cutting of the novel Dickens himself used when performing the tale. Emmy-winner Lange’s tradition of reading Dickens’ “Christmas Carol” began in 1975, and always performs to benefit The Haven in the Upper Valley. Tickets and masking requirements at lostnationtheater.org.
