The 26th Vermont 50-Plus & Baby Boomers EXPO will be held Saturday, May 7, University Mall, 155 Dorset St., South Burlington, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
While the event is designed for those age 50 and older, all ages are invited to enjoy a free day of fun and learning, including a wide array of exhibit booths. Attendees can also enjoy interactive seminars with free coffee, live entertainment, a dance party and more.
In addition to seminars, live entertainment will include Vermont’s own Smuggs Trio performing acoustic rock from the 1960s and1970s, and the EXPO dance party with DJ Charlie Rice. As always, there will be giveaways and much more.
The event is handicap accessible and parking is free.
“We are thrilled to be able to get together and enjoy this exciting event and we welcome all ages to join us in celebrating the value that seniors bring to our communities,” event co-producer Marianne Apfelbaum said. “It is a great way to socialize, learn new things and have lots of fun enjoying interactive exhibits, live music, dancing, giveaways, great food and more.”
For more information, visit vermont50plusexpo.com.
