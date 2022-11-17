To the Editor:
Congratulations to Sen. Becca Balint and attorney general Charity Clark. The League of Women Voters of Vermont applauds you as ground-breaking women.
The league congratulates Balint for her unprecedented victory as the first woman elected to represent the residents of Vermont in the U.S. Congress. This is a historic moment for Vermonters as the Green Mountain State was the only state to have never sent a woman representative to Washington. Thank you for working hard to gain the confidence of Vermonters. We know you will be a dynamic member of Vermont’s congressional team.
The league also offers congratulations to Clark, who is the first woman elected to Vermont’s highest law enforcement office. Clark formerly worked as assistant attorney general and chief of staff in the attorney general’s office. We look forward to seeing her serve as the state’s chief legal officer.
The League of Women Voters, since 1920, has been an activist, grassroots organization whose leaders believe people should play a critical role in democracy. It does not endorse candidates for election.
Sue Racanelli
President
League of Women Voters of Vermont
