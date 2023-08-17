To the Editor:
It’s hard to imagine a more important role for the local newspaper — any newspaper — than covering the police.
The police are gun-carrying enforcers of the law. They can be intimidating, even scary. More so nowadays. The days of Mayberry are long over. Abuses of law enforcement’s immense power are well established.
We all know that feeling when an officer pulls us over and comes up to the window of our vehicle. Things could go very, very wrong. Particularly if you’re poor, or Black, or, for some reason, the officer has a grudge against you or even if the officer is just having a bad day.
So, when the Stowe police chief dismissed an officer recently, and the Lamoille County state’s attorney indicated that the officer’s conduct had been questionable, the newspapers of the Vermont Community Newspaper Group, which publishes The Stowe Reporter, News & Citizen, The Other Paper, Shelburne News and The Citizen, did exactly what it must. It sought to find out why.
When the newspaper was denied access to the information and appealed, the town sued the newspaper. The town lost.
It is a small but important victory. As it turns out, the officer in question was “untruthful” in a traffic stop. So, no wonder he was sent packing. And now, other communities where this police officer might seek employment have that valuable information at their disposal. No one else would have stepped up to advocate for openness. That role always falls on newspapers, despite the well-known economic difficulties they face.
The newspaper would have had plenty of reasons to just play along, kowtowing to the town’s obvious desire for secrecy. Tangling with the town’s bigwigs is expensive, might hurt a valuable working relationship, might even be bad for business as bigwigs talk to other bigwigs and use every leverage they have to punish their opponents.
But the newspaper fought for access and information, and it won. Well done.
Biddle Duke
Springs, N.Y.
