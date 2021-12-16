After years of printing with Upper Valley Press in North Haverhill, N.H., the five weeklies of the Vermont Community Newspaper Group, the Stowe Reporter, which has been printing with the press for 60 years, the News & Citizen, The Other Paper, The Citizen and the Shelburne News, are now printing with the Concord Monitor at its press, also in New Hampshire.
Our new size, a format most tabloid-sized newspapers already embrace — think Seven Days, St. Albans Messenger and one of our partner papers, the Williston Observer — is now considered the standard.
Some of our press times have moved up slightly, which might reduce our flexibility in accepting submissions.
Much of our content is reader-submitted — letters, guest perspectives, church news, community notes, and more — and our copy deadline is Monday afternoon.
Please help us to ensure publication by getting your news to us sooner, rather than later.
Let us know if you have questions at news@stowereporter.com.
Stowe Magazine
Stowe Magazine hits newsstands this week, a bit later than usual, due to staffing issues at our other printer. We’re biased, but we think it’s another great issue.
There’s a story from Biddle Duke about Stowe’s most famous ski trail, The Nose Dive, a feature on a glass house, a feature by Tommy Gardner on Big Fish, Jack Pickett’s new restaurant, and scores of other stories, photos and notes.
There is also a story on Jay Kennedy, the very well-known Elmore photographer who spent many months during the pandemic traveling the roads of northern and central Vermont taking portraits of people on their porches.
Kennedy is also the man recently accused of killing his wife and then himself in a tragic domestic violence crime, according to Vermont State Police.
The issue was already printed at the time of the murder-suicide.
