Tryouts for Post 33 Yeti 14U summer baseball will be held Sunday, June 6, 2:30-4 p.m., Peoples Academy baseball field, Morrisville.
This is open to any player who has aged out of Little League and wants to continue playing baseball through the summer on a competitive travel team.
If you’d like to attend, email Coach Keith Woodland with your player information at keith.woodland@lssu.org.
