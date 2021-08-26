The 9th World Soccer Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Lamoille Union High School in Hyde Park.
This unique event features 23 teams of kids, a full-field adult exhibition game with Vermont players who grew up around the world, live samba music from Burlington-based Sambatucada and international food trucks.
It’s more than a soccer tournament, it’s a celebration.
More information at worldsoccerfestival.org.
