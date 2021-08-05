Don’t forget to register for the 2021 World Soccer Festival at Lamoille Union High School, Saturday, Aug. 28, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., for a celebration of music, food, flags, fun and lots of soccer.
Registration closes Aug. 7; there is no registration for the kids tournament on the day of the event. Community members are encouraged to attend and cheer on the teams.
Go to worldsoccerfestival.org for all the information and link to registering a team.
