June 7
No. 3 PA 6, No. 2 Bellows Falls 0
The reigning Division III champion Wolves punched their ticket to Centennial Field and a chance to defend their crown with a blanking of Bellows Falls on a long road trip south.
Third-ranked Peoples beat the No. 2 Bulldogs 6-0 Tuesday night.
Ace Ben Alekson was once again a force on the mound and at the plate for the Wolves, pitching a complete game and knocking in three runs. Alekson threw 16 strikeouts while allowing five hits.
Adding offense for PA were Jack Lund (3-for-5) and Dylan Sautter (2-for-3).
The win sets up a classic matchup, as PA squares off against rival Hazen Union this weekend at Centennial Field in Burlington. Hazen made it to the championship game with a come-from-behind victory over fourth-ranked Thetford, plating four runs in the fifth inning and three in the sixth to win 9-3.
As of press time, a time and date had not been set for the championship tilt.
June 3
PA 8, No. 6 Montpelier 2
The Wolves brought a balanced bat attack to dispatch the Solons in the quarterfinals. Cam Strong (2-for-4 with a double and an RBI), Augie Leven (3-for-4), Alex Lanpher (3-for-4 with 3 RBIs), Brandon Allen (2-for-4), and Derek Baxter (1-for-3 with a triple and a ribeye) all made contact for PA.
Alekson pitched another complete game, fanning 18 while letting up two earned runs on five hits.
