The three-time state champion PA-Stowe baseball team has seven players named among the best in the league and a pair of seniors among the best of the best in Vermont.

At the top of the heap is Ben Alekson, who was named the Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year for the state. Along with him, six other Wolves were named to the All-Mountain League team: senior Chandler Follensbee, freshman Gavin Lund, senior Jackson Lund, junior Derek Baxter, sophomore Camden Strong, and senior Dylan Sautter.

