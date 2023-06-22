At the top of the heap is Ben Alekson, who was named the Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year for the state. Along with him, six other Wolves were named to the All-Mountain League team: senior Chandler Follensbee, freshman Gavin Lund, senior Jackson Lund, junior Derek Baxter, sophomore Camden Strong, and senior Dylan Sautter.
According to first-year coach Kelby Benson, the team is losing five seniors, including both starting pitchers — leaving, most crucially, an Alekson-sized hole on the mound.
However, Benson said, baseball is strong in these parts, and the team has already been working in new pitching blood, including rising senior Baxter, who had been loosening up in the championship game, just in case.
“We have a lot of 7th and 8th graders coming up,” Benson said.
It may have come as a surprise that, when this year’s Twin State lineup was announced — which pits the best seniors in Vermont against the best in New Hampshire — there was nary a Wolf on the roster. Benson said Alekson and Jack Lund were invited to play, but both had to decline the invitation.
Alekson will continue playing ball in Vermont this summer as part of the Vermont Lake Monsters.
