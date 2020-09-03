The season is a wrap for the Hardwick men’s softball league, and there’s a three-peat champion.
The Wolfpack, regular-season champs and winners of the last two postseason tournaments, made it three in a row with a comeback win over Buffalo Mountain Sports in the second game of the championship matchup.
The postseason tournament was played Aug. 29 in Hyde Park.
The Wolfpack and Buffalo Mountain met earlier in the day, with each team winning its opener: the Wolfpack beat the Snakes and Buffalo Mountain took out the Country Boys.
The squads then faced off in a tight contest, with Buffalo Mountain winning in a one-run contest to move directly to the finals. The Wolfpack dropped into the losers bracket.
The Wolfpack dispatched the Rebels in the semifinals to get back on track and earn a rematch with Buffalo Mountain. With one loss and playing an opponent that hadn’t lost, the Wolfpack had to beat Buffalo Mountain twice to win the title.
The squad got off to a good start in the first game of the title tilt, pouring in the runs to claim the victory and set up a winner-take-all final game. Buffalo Mountain slowed the Wolfpack’s momentum for much of the final game, taking a 5-3 lead into the bottom of the seventh. That’s when the Wolfpack rallied, scoring twice to tie things up. A walk-off hit cemented the three-peat with a 6-5 win.
The Rebels finished third, beating the fourth-place Snakes; the Country Boys and Knights tied for fifth after losing both of their first two games in the double-elimination tournament.
Here’s a look at the regular season standings that established the seeding for the postseason tournament.
- Wolfpack: 7-3
- Country Boys: 6-4
- Buffalo Mountain Powersports: 6-4
- Rebels: 5-5
- Snakes: 5-5
- Knights: 1-9
— Andrew Martin
