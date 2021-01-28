Morrisville, VT (05661)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight. Low near 0F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight. Low near 0F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.