Public hearings will be held Aug. 24 and 25 by the Vermont Fish & Wildlife board on proposed changes to the turkey hunting regulation and the regulation on reporting requirements for hunters who take big game during hunting seasons.
The turkey hunting regulation proposal amends the shot size restriction to allow smaller shot, deletes unnecessary definitions, defines youth and novice hunters and establishes a novice turkey hunting season concurrent with and similar to the youth turkey hunting weekend.
The big game reporting regulation proposal allows the commissioner to authorize hunters to report turkey and deer electronically, by telephone or any other method. It also allows the commissioner to allow electronic reporting of moose and bear in an emergency.
The proposed regulations are on the Vermont Fish & Wildlife website at this vtfishandwildlife.com.
Public comments are welcome.
• August 24: Virtual hearing, 6:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 862 2360 4609; link: us02web.zoom.us/j/86223604609; dial-in number, 929-436-2866
• August 25: 6:30 p.m. Meeting ID: 879 2805 7824; link: us02web.zoom.us/j/87928057824; dial-in number, 929-436-2866
