Bjorn Westervelt, 20, recently won three gold medals at the U.S. Biathlon Association youth and junior national team trials in Midway, Utah.
Biathlon combines Nordic skiing and marksmanship.
Westervelt won the 10K sprint with athletes shooting in both the prone and standing positions. He came in 1 minute, 38 seconds ahead of the next athlete.
The second day of the trials featured a 10K pursuit race with four shooting stages and he finished in the top position, 3 minutes and 7 seconds ahead of the next competitor.
The final race, a 7.5K sprint race, saw Westervelt sweep the field with his third gold medal of the competition.
The weeklong trials gather the best youth and junior biathletes from around the country, and winners will represent Team USA at the Youth and Junior Biathlon World Championships.
Westervelt’s triple gold medal performance earned him a spot on the Junior World Championship Team. He will compete against the best junior biathletes in the world in February at Soldier’s Hollow in Utah. It is the first time since 2014 that the junior worlds have been held in the U.S.
He is a graduate of Stowe High School and a current sophomore at University of Vermont where he is studying mechanical engineering and is on the Nordic ski team. He is also a member of the U.S. Biathlon Junior National Team.
This will be the fourth year that Westervelt has represented Team USA at the Youth and Junior Biathlon World Championships. He holds four winter biathlon national titles and six summer biathlon national titles.
