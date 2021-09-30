Ever wonder what youth sports are offered year-round? Are you or an adult you know interested in coaching or organizing youth sports?
The Lamoille Area Coaching Collaborative, a workgroup of Healthy Lamoille Valley, is launching a new Lamoille valley youth sports community directory.
The collaborative is a network of people dedicated to improving the community through youth sports and building protective factors for youth to prevent substance use.
Contact Alison Link at alison@healthylamoillevalley.org with questions, comments or to get involved.
Learn more and connect with a local league, team or club at healthylamoillevalley.org/sports.
