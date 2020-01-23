The News & Citizen caught up with Amanda Tinguad, head coach of the Peoples Academy girls basketball team, for an update on how the season is going.
Q: Record and postseason results last year?
Regular season record of 15-5, 0-1 in the postseason after a first-round bye.
Q: How was turnout this year?
Good turnout. We had 21 girls come out, enough for both junior varsity and varsity teams.
Q: Who are the returning players on varsity?
Seniors Paige Pierce and Amy Yando, juniors Gracie Beck, Melania Fogg and Natalie Barbour, and sophomore Mychaela Watson.
Q: Who are the newcomers on varsity?
Senior Haleigh Audet, junior Elexis Jiron, sophomore Emily Ward, and freshmen Shelby Wells, Josie Simone, Morgan Reeve and Emma Courtemanche.
Q; How did the preseason go?
We were able to have only one preseason scrimmage but it went well. It was a great opportunity to see what all of our newcomers had to offer and really see them against other teams.
Q: Regular-season results so far this year?
So far we are 7-2, with wins over Williamstown, Winooski and Hazen and a loss to Enosburg.
Q: Returning vets who will play big roles?
All of our returning players will be playing a big role, as half of our roster is new to the varsity team.
Team captains are Amy Yando and Paige Pierce. I am looking forward to our juniors stepping up and seeing what they can offer.
Q: Newcomers you expect to contribute?
I am really excited about our freshman class. They have a lot of raw talent and the ability to contribute at any point.
Q: What are some strengths of the team?
We have a lot of length this season. Hopefully we can use that to give other teams trouble on the offensive end.
Q: Areas where you expect improvement?
Getting such a young team on board to the type of defense we like to play is always challenging, as it requires trusting your fellow teammates as well as thought to the whole team and not just one player.
Q: What style will you play?
I always like seeing my teams score off turnovers or transition points. It makes the game simple when we can do that.
Q: Key games on the schedule?
I like to take the season one game at a time. It is always exciting toward the end of the season to look ahead and see how we may match up in the postseason, but I really like to focus on how we can take what we learn in each game and grow from there.
Q: The team had a pretty successful season last. How do you build on that?
While we did have great regular-season success, we were all really disappointed not to make it to the Barre Auditorium (site of the state semifinals and finals). That is always a goal of our team and we need to work hard to get there. We need to rely on our upperclassmen to help teach the newcomers and help them gain and build their confidence.