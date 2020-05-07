A slew of skiers from northern Vermont have earned spots on the U.S. Biathlon national teams for the 2020-21 season.
Bjorn Westervelt of Stowe, who trains at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center, is one of seven male and female skiers on the junior national team. Westervelt is a senior at Stowe High School.
Joining him on the junior national team are Garrett Beckrich, Vasek Cervenka and Sam Stertz, all of Grand Rapids, Minn.; Lars Hammernes Leopold of Lillehammer, Norway; Maxime Germain of Anchorage, Alaska; and Helen Wilson of Eagle River, Alaska.
Selections for the junior national team are based on results at national and international competitions the previous season.
The junior team just had a great season, “and I look forward to building off that success,” said Tim Burke, U.S. Biathlon director of athlete development. “This group is an excellent mix of athletes, and it will be fun to watch them push and learn from each other in training camps.”
Westervelt excelled at the U.S Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championship Trials held late in 2019 at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho. He was the overall winner in the men’s youth division at that event, finishing first in the 10K pursuit and the 7.5K sprint and second in the 10K sprint.
Susan Dunklee, a Barton native who’s been on the women’s team for years, was named as one of the top skiers on the women’s A Team. Joining her on that squad are Clare Egan of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, Joanne Reid of Grand Junction, Colo., and Deedra Irwin of Pulaski, Wis.
Leif Nordgren, who lives in Hinesburg, was named to the men’s A Team along with Sean Doherty of Conway Center, N.H., Jake Brown of St. Paul, Minn., and Paul Schommer of Appleton, Wis.
Hallie Grossman of South Burlington is on the women’s B Team, along with Maddie Phaneuf of Old Forge, N.Y., and Kelsey Dickinson of Winthrop, Wash.
On the men’s B Team roster are Max Durtschi of Ketchum, Idaho, and Travis Cooper of Kenai, Alaska.
Another Vermont skier, Chloe Levins of Rutland, is the sole member of the women’s X Team while two men, Zane Fields of Woodstock and Luke Brown of Bozeman, Mont., are on the men’s X Team.
“After a successful year that saw American biathletes win medals at every level of international competition, we are looking forward to building on that momentum in 2020,” said Lowell Bailey, U.S. Biathlon director of high performance. Bailey is a four-time Olympian.