The winners of Vermont’s 2020 moose hunting permits were drawn Aug. 5 at a lottery drawing in Montpelier witnessed by Fish & Wildlife’s Director of Wildlife Mark Scott and Business Systems Analyst Cheri Waters.
The drawing is done by a random sort of applications that were submitted by a July 8 deadline.
As part of the regular lottery drawing, a “special priority drawing” was held for five permits to go to applicants who are Vermont resident veterans. The unsuccessful applicants from the veteran drawing were included in the larger regular drawing that followed. All applicants for both drawings who did not receive a permit were awarded a bonus point to improve their chances in future moose permit lotteries.
The department will issue 55 either-sex moose hunting permits for the northeast corner of the state for the moose seasons this October, which is expected to result in the harvest of 30-35 moose.
Winners in this year’s moose hunting lottery are posted at vtfishandwildlife.com.
“Moose densities greater than one per square mile support high numbers of winter ticks which negatively impact moose health and survival,” said Nick Fortin, Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s biologist in charge of the moose project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.