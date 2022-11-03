It’s down to the final game for the the local varsity soccer teams, with the Stowe High School girls and the Peoples Academy boys playing for Division III titles this weekend. Meanwhile, local field hockey and cross country teams had their last hurrahs.
Here’s how the Raiders and Wolves fared in the past week.
Boys’ soccer
Nov. 2
No. 3 PA 2, No. 2 Stowe 1 (OT)
The Wolves won on a goal less than a minute into overtime for a long-elusive playoff victory over arch rival Stowe a trip to the Division III championship game Saturday.
The dramatic goal was credited to Max Kuhnle after a bunch of Peoples and Stowe players simultaneously leapt to handle a cross from PA’s Derek Baxter in front of Stowe’s goal at the 80:48 mark. Kuhnle scored both goals for the Wolves, both of them off his head.
PA now faces No. 5 Woodstock in the title game, which will be played Saturday at 5 p.m. at Applejack Stadium in Manchester Center. Woodstock took down top seed Vergennes in the other semifinal matchup.
Stowe entered Wednesday’s semifinal game with a record of 14-3 in the Raiders’ first year back in Division III after a three-year stint in next higher tier.
The Wolves are now 12-4-1 after Wednesday’s win.
Girls’ soccer
Nov. 1
No. 3 Stowe 2, No. 10 Lake Region
Two-time defending champion Stowe held off a tenacious Lake Region team to earn a third straight trip to the finals.
Orly Bryan and Sarah Hailey each scored a goal, with Hailey’s second half go-ahead proving the dealmaker for the Raiders. Ellie Zimmerman had an assist for Stowe and goalies Tanner Gregory and Parker Reeves combined for nine saves.
Sakoya Sweeney scored for Lake Region in a game that was tied 1-1 at halftime.
Stowe now faces top-ranked Fair Haven in Friday’s final. The game will be played at Applejack Stadium in Manchester Center. Game time is 5 p.m.
Cross country
Oct. 29
State championships at Thetford
Thetford Academy has seen it all in its years hosting the biggest high school running event of the fall, and this year’s state championship saw a seasonably warm day in the sun and a chilly day in the shade.
All three divisions took to the course at the same time. Here’s how the Lamoille County schools fared:
The Stowe boys and girls each nabbed second-place team honors in Division III, while Lamoille Union’s boys and girls took home seventh and eighth place, respectively, in the D-II team standings.
The Stowe girls placed two girls in the top 10, as Lydia Matson finished sixth in 22:00.6 and teammate Hattie Mitchell finished just over a second later in seventh.
For the Stowe boys, Enzo Delena was the top finisher in the division, coming in third place.
Lamoille’s top runner in the D-II boys’ race was Mason Porter, crossing in 17th place. The top Lady Lancer was Anna Gale, in 29th place.
Field hockey
Oct. 27
No. 4 Windsor 2, No. 5 Stowe 0
The Yellowjackets stung Stowe in the quarterfinals of the Division III field hockey playoffs, sending the Raiders packing for the season.
Windsor lost to top-ranked Montpelier Tuesday evening, sending the Solons to the championships for the first time since 2000.
