Late in the season, a measure of parity has entered the Lamoille Valley Men’s Basketball Association, with just a week left before the playoffs.
Petrolito Contracting pulled off a major upset, knocking off Power Play Sports 95-86. Power Play had been tied with Lost Nation/Revolution, but now is a game behind, as Lost Nation thumped Local Electric 97-62 in Sunday’s games.
In the other two games, Bruce Robson Trucking beat Lamb Family Maple 89-76 and All American Foam got by Vermont Dog Trainer 76-67.
The final regular season games are this Sunday, and the outcomes could have a lot to do with matchups for the playoff quarterfinals the following weekend.
Lost Nation/Revolution has first place to itself with an 11-2 record; Power Play is second at 10-3, All American Foam is third at 9-4, and two teams — Bruce Robson Trucking and Petrolito Contracting — are tied for fourth at 8-5. The bottom three teams are Lamb Family Maple at 3-10, Local Electric at 2-11 and Vermont Dog trainer at 1-12.
•••
In play the previous week, Lost Nation beat Vermont Dog Trainer 73-61 and Power Play won a barn-burner against Bruce Robson Trucking, 116-110.
In other games, Petrolito Contracting zapped Local Electric 68-60, and All American Foam blew past Lamb Family Maple 98-69.
Games are played Sundays at the Peoples Academy gym in Morrisville; spectators are welcome.