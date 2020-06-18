The skeet shooting season continues at the Waterbury Stowe Fish and Game Club, 5365 Waterbury Stowe Road, Waterbury.

The event June 9 included two perfect scores.

The club encourages new shooters to try the sport on Tuesday evenings.  The rules of this Olympic sport challenge the shooter, using a shotgun, to break 25 airborne clay pigeons from fixed stations around a large semicircle.  Membership is not required for Tuesday night skeet events, held 4 to 7:30-ish. A round of skeet costs $5. 

Contact George Bambara with questions at 802-730-6084, george.bambara@pallspera.com.

The scores from June 9

Andy LaRosa 21 19 21 21

Dean Wheeler 23 20 24 20

Doug Hill 22 20

George Bambara 21 23 22

Kelly Spear 18 20

Ron Wisdom 25 23 25 22 24

Silas Power 23 22

Terry Spear 22 19

David Gilmore 21 23

Steve Sherer 22 23 20

Ron Wisdom had two perfect scores.

Since the governor has loosened the “stay at home order,” the club is now open. Tuesday Night Skeet includes these COVID protocols:  

• 6-foot social distancing.

• Masks are mandatory, except when shooting.

• An assigned “puller” will be designated to eliminate passing the remote and the remote will be wiped down with disinfecting wipes when changing pullers.

• Everyone on the property must have their own hand sanitizer.  

•••

Note: The Waterbury Fish and Game Club at 5365 Waterbury Stowe Road is available to rent, including large indoor and outdoor spaces and a large kitchen. Rates are $450 for a half-day and $600 for a full day. Membership is $35 per year. Info: wsfgc.com.

Tags

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1,000 characters or fewer. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.