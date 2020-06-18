The skeet shooting season continues at the Waterbury Stowe Fish and Game Club, 5365 Waterbury Stowe Road, Waterbury.
The event June 9 included two perfect scores.
The club encourages new shooters to try the sport on Tuesday evenings. The rules of this Olympic sport challenge the shooter, using a shotgun, to break 25 airborne clay pigeons from fixed stations around a large semicircle. Membership is not required for Tuesday night skeet events, held 4 to 7:30-ish. A round of skeet costs $5.
Contact George Bambara with questions at 802-730-6084, george.bambara@pallspera.com.
The scores from June 9
Andy LaRosa 21 19 21 21
Dean Wheeler 23 20 24 20
Doug Hill 22 20
George Bambara 21 23 22
Kelly Spear 18 20
Ron Wisdom 25 23 25 22 24
Silas Power 23 22
Terry Spear 22 19
David Gilmore 21 23
Steve Sherer 22 23 20
Ron Wisdom had two perfect scores.
Since the governor has loosened the “stay at home order,” the club is now open. Tuesday Night Skeet includes these COVID protocols:
• 6-foot social distancing.
• Masks are mandatory, except when shooting.
• An assigned “puller” will be designated to eliminate passing the remote and the remote will be wiped down with disinfecting wipes when changing pullers.
• Everyone on the property must have their own hand sanitizer.
•••
Note: The Waterbury Fish and Game Club at 5365 Waterbury Stowe Road is available to rent, including large indoor and outdoor spaces and a large kitchen. Rates are $450 for a half-day and $600 for a full day. Membership is $35 per year. Info: wsfgc.com.