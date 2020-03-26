Two players on the Lamoille Union High School girls basketball team are 2019-20 Capital League all stars.
Sophomore guard Heidi Tinker was named to the Capital League first team and senior forward Nadya Bean made the Capital League honorable mention squad.
The Capital League all-league teams are selected by a vote of coaches in the league, one of the toughest in the state; it features some of the best teams in Divisions 2 and 3.
Tinker was selected to the first team after turning in a strong sophomore season. Always a threat to crack the 20-point barrier, Tinker averaged 12.3 points a game for the season.
“When she sets her mind to score, she is a dominant threat to the opposition,” Lamoille coach Brian Barney said.
“She can be a top five player in the league. Very talented player to be reckoned with in the years to follow.”
Playing in her final season as a Lancer, Bean averaged 8.4 points per game while providing a steady presence in the paint for Lamoille. Barney called his senior forward an “all-around player. When she turns it on she can be as dominant as any player in any league.”
Lake Region’s sharpshooting guard Tia Martinez was named the Capital League Player of the Year.
Along with Tinker, members of the Capital League first team are Harwood’s Tanum Nelson and Mia Cooper, Thetford’s Grace Davis and Lyndon’s Lindsay Joyal.
On the Capital League second team are Oxbow’s Tiffany Longmore, Lyndon’s Teegan Wheeler, Lake Region’s Sakoya Sweeney, Thetford’s Casey MacVeagh and U-32’s Payton Gariboldi.
Joining Bean on the honorable mention squad are Oxbow’s Emma Parkin, Thetford’s Emi Vaughn and Kelsey Smith, and U-32’s Emily Ehret.