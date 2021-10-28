Here’s how things look for the Peoples Academy soccer teams as the weather gets cruddier and the competition gets better.

Boys’ soccer

How does a defending champion enter the playoffs as the fifth seed following a late season slide? A 10-0 trouncing of the other team’s one way to do it.

The Wolves went 2-3 over the last five games to finish the season 9-4-1 record and drew a 1-13 Oxbow squad in the opening round Wednesday.

Remarkably for a score that high, and in a testament to PA’s generous play style, there was nary a hat trick in the mix. Three players — leading scorer Ollie Nigro, Rowan McLain and Max Kuhnle — each scored two goals. Daniel Manning, Swayer Beck and Sam Stutz each scored one, and Oxbow scored on itself.

The score was actually closer than the game truly was, as Oxbow’s goalie Dakota Goodridge managed to make 15 saves.

In contrast, PA netkeeper Chandler Follensbee only had to save one to secure the shutout.

PA next plays Vergennes Friday on the road. The fourth seed made PA’s 10-goal flurry seem a downright underwhelming as it beat last-place Bellows Falls 13-0.

If PA emerges victorious from that game, it could set up a rematch of last year’s title match between PA and Green Mountain, albeit in the semifinals this year.

No. 1 Green Mountain is the behemoth in the boys’ bracket, winning 13 in a row after dropping the opening game of the season. Green Mountain had a first round bye and will play Thetford Academy in the quarterfinals.

Oct. 22

North Country 3, PA 1

The field on Copley Hill was packed with fans, peppered through and through with PA alumni as homecoming coincided with the final game of the regular season.

“The stage was set with posters on the fence, people on the hill, and awesome picture frames for the senior athletes,” coach Angie Faraci said in her post-game notes.

North Country entered the game with the same record as PA and Faraci said the opponents capitalized on a few mistakes for their first two goals and earned the other one.

Goalie Follensbee had one of his busier days of the year in goal, saving five.

Girls’ soccer

A win during Senior Day last week gave the Wolves three wins in the regular season, keeping them out of the buzzsaw in the bottom half of the 16-team bracket, where the second- and third- ranked teams — respectively Leland and Gray (12-2) and BFA-Fairfax (11-1-1) — will have to get over themselves to make it to the final match.

PA (No. 13) instead draws the fourth-ranked team, the newly rechristened Northfield/Williamstown squad now going by Paine Mountain. After the top three (defending champ Stowe is undefeated at 12-0-2), there’s a lot more parity, and Paine Mountain comes in with a 9-5 record.

However, while the Wolves get to avoid those two teams, they still must win two games in order to get by their sister school, Stowe, in the semis.

Stowe is the top seed, undefeated, and chasing a second straight title.

First things first, though. Paine Mountain bested PA 3-2 in the two schools’ regular season contest, but it was a corker, with PA battling back from a 2-0 deficit to force double overtime. Paine finally put it away after nearly 100 minutes of soccer.

Oct. 22

U-32 3, PA 1

In the final game of the regular season, U-32 scored twice in the second half to set the pace. Sadie Baranyay netted one three minutes into the second half, but the Raiders scored again less than two minutes later.

Baranyay finished the regular season with seven goals, an impressive feat for a freshman, according to coach Brett Sarsfield, who stepped aside as coach after that game.

“She is just one of many players who have stepped up over the course of the season to put this team in a good place heading into playoffs,” Sarsfield said.