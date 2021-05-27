For the first time since 2019, it’s almost playoff time for high school spring sports teams. Here’s how local squads are looking as the regular season winds down.
Baseball
May 25: Peoples 8, Hazen 4
The Wolves avenged one of their two losses on the season Tuesday on the road in Hardwick, beating Hazen Union 8-4 in extra innings.
That makes six straight wins for the team, which sits atop the regular season leaderboard with an 8-2-1 record and two more games before the postseason pairings are announced.
Tuesday’s game was a tight affair, going eight innings — high school games are normally seven-inning affairs — before PA’s bats sparked the four-run difference.
PA lost to Hazen earlier in the season, and also dropped an 8-9 contest to Montpelier. That and a 9-9 tie against Lyndon to open the season places the Wolves neck and neck with Thetford (9-3) going into the homestretch, with Bellows Falls (10-5), Montpelier (9-4-1) and Hazen (10-5) nipping at their heels.
The team plays its last two regular season games on the road — today at Blue Mountain and Saturday at U-32.
May 25: Montpelier 3, Lamoille 2
Lamoille came up a run short of its second win on the season Tuesday, after Solon freshman Meles George stole third base and scored on an error in the seventh inning.
Montpelier’s Nick Rubin went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI to pace the team, while pitcher Marshal Donahue struck out 9 and allowed 5 hits in his winning effort on the mound. Matt Selby registered the loss for the Lancers, allowing 7 hits and striking out 6.
Softball
May 24: Peoples 26, Lake Region 18
May 22: Peoples 28, Twinfield 16
Yes, those are baseball box scores, not football. PA softball coach Art Lilley said this year has been an up and down, often high-scoring affair, with his girls pretty much learning and evolving through competition.
“We normally have five weeks of pre-season and this year we had two,” Lilley said. “We got Covid’d out.”
With an entire season lost last year to the pandemic, Lilley and the squad had to get to know each other quickly — there were only 4 starters returning from the 2019 team. It’s a small team, too, with only a dozen players from three schools — PA, Hazen and Stowe.
The team has gelled throughout the season, and is coming alive in time for the playoffs. The Wolves started the season with six straight losses but has won five of the last six, including three straight as of Tuesday’s 26-18 drubbing of Lake Region.
Some of the games were lopsided earlier in the season, too — including a pair of losses to Danville in which the Wolves were outscored by a total of 61-5.
“That was not fun,” Lilley chuckled. “Crazy stuff.”
The team travels to Wells River today to play Blue Mountain Union in its last game of the regular season.
May 25: Lamoille vs Northfield, no score as of press time
May 22: Lamoille 14, Harwood 2
Girls’ lacrosse
May 24: PA/Stowe 12, Lamoille 3
Amanda Nowacki is in her first year as coach for the combined Peoples/Stowe lacrosse team, and she’s got plenty of first-year company.
“I have no seniors on the team but I have a strong freshman population of girls which I look forward to working with for the coming years,” she said this week. “The juniors have been doing a great job setting the tone for the team and leading the way this season. It is a special thing — we will have this exact team next year so we are all trying to bond as much as possible and work on growing the team every day.”
The Raiders beat the Lamoille Lancers Tuesday, leaving both teams at 4-7 on the season with two games left before the playoffs start.
Lamoille played U-32 Wednesday after press times and plays its last game Saturday versus Harwood.
PA/Stowe hosted Harwood Wednesday and plays its last game Saturday at home in Stowe against Vergennes.
