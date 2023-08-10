There are only a few weeks of vacation left for high schoolers, and sports practices begin even sooner, but several Peoples Academy players got some international experience this summer.

The Morrisville Soccer Club travelled to Portugal last month for the 16th annual trip for what trip organizer Kelby Benson called an “international soccer and cultural experience of a lifetime.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.