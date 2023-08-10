There are only a few weeks of vacation left for high schoolers, and sports practices begin even sooner, but several Peoples Academy players got some international experience this summer.
The Morrisville Soccer Club travelled to Portugal last month for the 16th annual trip for what trip organizer Kelby Benson called an “international soccer and cultural experience of a lifetime.”
The team spent a week in the Cascais region, east of Lisbon and participated in the IberCup, one of the world’s largest youth international soccer tournament organizations, playing teams from Malaysia, Portugal and Dubai.
During their downtime, the players visited Lisbon Square, the Jeronimos Monastery, the Belem Tower, Pena Palace, Moorish Castle, Quinta da Regaleira, and Estádio Jose Alvalade, home of Sporting Clube de Portugal.
The 21 local athletes altogether raised roughly $55,000 during the year leading up to the trip.
Benson interviewed team captain Cooper Shove, an incoming Peoples Academy senior, about the trip.
• What were your thoughts about the trip?
It was awesome to be a part of something that so many people are involved in around the world. It’s easy to lose perspective on just how many people love the sport as much as I do because of the environment here in Vermont. Going to Portugal really expressed the true scale of soccer and how important it really is in so many peoples’ lives.
• What did you think about playing international teams?
The teams we played while in Portugal were very technical and intelligent with the ball. They worked very well together as a team.
• What did you think about the site-seeing tours we went on? What was your favorite?
I thought walking around Cascais was an amazing experience. It was definitely my favorite place we went to and explored because of the scenery and local culture.
• What does it mean to you to have the community support such a wonderful opportunity?
I really appreciate living in such a supportive environment that encourages cultural exploration and experiences.
• What does it mean to you to travel with 20 of your friends and teammates in an international setting?
It was so fun to be able to travel and live with my teammates in another country. It was truly an experience to be able to play the sport we love in a competitive environment on the other side of the world.
• How do you think this trip prepared you guys for the upcoming fall season?
This trip helped my team grow closer and develop a greater chemistry on the field with each other. That is owed to playing together and living together in a new environment.
• If you could leave one or two pieces of advice for future travelers, what would they be?
I would encourage future travelers to explore and immerse themselves in the adventure as much as they can. Value this time you have while you have it, there’s only so many days you’ll be on this trip with your team, so make them count.
Benson said this was his fifth Eurotrip, first traveling in 2008 to Italy to participate in the San Marino Cup, with longtime soccer coach Jim Eisenhardt — founder of the trip and the Morrisville Soccer Club — leading the adventure.
“A lot of soccer players that grew up in our area have him to thank for this opportunity, including myself and a lot of people I grew up with and have had the opportunity to coach through the recent years,” Benson wrote about the adventure.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to have continued this international tradition that our local youth are blessed with the chance to experience. How many kids can say they travelled to Europe, with a number of their friends, to play a sport they love in an international setting and experience a new culture? Sounds like the trip of a lifetime.
My greatest take-away from these trips is that it’s amazing to see families come together to make the journey a success for so many and I hope the experience of this last trip helps tighten the bonds of the student athletes of the Peoples Academy team for their upcoming fall season.”
