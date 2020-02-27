It’s playoff hockey time in Stowe and Morrisville. The Peoples Academy-Stowe High boys and girls hockey teams will each host a playoff game over the next week.
• The PA-Stowe girl ranked No. 7 in Division 2, host No. 10 Hartford this Saturday, Feb. 29, at 6:15 p.m. PA-Stowe started the season 0-8 went 6-6 the rest of the way, including a 3-2 road victory over Hartford on Feb. 8.
If PA-Stowe wins Saturday, it plays North Country-Lyndon in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 3, at 6 p.m.
• The PA-Stowe boys squad, 13-7 in the regular season, earned the No. 4 seed and a first-round bye in the Division 1 playoffs. They’ll open their playoff run Wednesday, March 4, at home against No. 5 Spaulding. PA-Stowe and Spaulding split their regular-season game, each winning on the other team’s home ice.
The winner will likely play No. 1 Essex in the semifinals.
Boys basketball
Both No. 6 Peoples Academy and No. 8 Stowe won their opening-round games and advanced to the Division 3 quarterfinals.
Stowe plays at No. 1 Hazen Friday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m.
Peoples Academy plays at No. 3 Bellows Falls on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 6 p.m.