It’s playoff hockey time in Stowe and Morrisville. The Peoples Academy-Stowe High boys and girls hockey teams will each host a playoff game over the next week.

• The PA-Stowe girl ranked No. 7 in Division 2, host No. 10 Hartford this Saturday, Feb. 29, at 6:15 p.m. PA-Stowe started the season 0-8 went 6-6 the rest of the way, including a 3-2 road victory over Hartford on Feb. 8.

If PA-Stowe wins Saturday, it plays North Country-Lyndon in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 3, at 6 p.m.

• The PA-Stowe boys squad, 13-7 in the regular season, earned the No. 4 seed and a first-round bye in the Division 1 playoffs. They’ll open their playoff run Wednesday, March 4, at home against No. 5 Spaulding. PA-Stowe and Spaulding split their regular-season game, each winning on the other team’s home ice.

The winner will likely play No. 1 Essex in the semifinals.

Boys basketball

Both No. 6 Peoples Academy and No. 8 Stowe won their opening-round games and advanced to the Division 3 quarterfinals.

Stowe plays at No. 1 Hazen Friday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m.

Peoples Academy plays at No. 3 Bellows Falls on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 6 p.m.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.