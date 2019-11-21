Justin St. Louis received the 2019 Pete Hartt Memorial Media Award from Thunder Road at the stock-car track’s annual banquet of champions on Saturday, Nov. 16.
The award is named after Pete Hartt, the former editor of the Stowe Reporter and a longtime Vermont sportswriter and sports fan.
A similar award named in Hartt’s honor is given annually to one player on each of the high school girls basketball teams in the Mountain League, which includes Peoples Academy, Stowe and Hazen Union.
St. Louis has covered auto racing for over a decade and is also an auto-racing historian, working to preserve the history of stock car racing in the Green Mountain State. He founded Vermont Motorsports Magazine, writes a column for the Barre-Montpelier Times Argus and is a member of the WDEV broadcast team.
Other locals honored at Thunder Road’s banquet:
• Jason Woodard of Waterbury Center won the points championship in the Flying Tigers for the third time in his career. Woodard also won the Triple Crown series this season, and one of the racers he beat out for both trophies, Craftsbury’s Stephen Martin, was named Rookie of the Year for the Flying Tigers.
• Burnie Allen and Allen Lumber Co., which sponsor the Street Stock division, won the Ken Squier Award for their contributions to Thunder Road.
For a full list of award recipients: thunderroadvt.com.