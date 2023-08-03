If there ever was a little league baseball game to watch, it was Sunday afternoon’s edge-of-your-seat, winner-take-all matchup that went to the bottom of the ninth — three innings past regulation.

Or perhaps it was Saturday’s game, where the 10-to-12-year-old Little League baseball all-stars from St. Johnsbury and Champlain Valley battled through rain and thunder before a late homer forced the decisive Sunday game.

High-five

The Lamoille and St. Johnsbury teams high-five after the game Friday.
Max Strauss swipes second

Champlain Valley’s Max Strauss swipes second during Saturday play.

