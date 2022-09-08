The hunting season for gray squirrels began Sept. 1 and runs through the end of the year.
“Vermont has a healthy population of gray squirrels, concentrated in southern Vermont and the Champlain Valley,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department hunter education coordinator Nicole Meier. “They’re a fantastic small game species for new hunters to learn the basics of reading the landscape, making a safe and ethical shot and cooking wild game.”
In Vermont, gray squirrels are often hunted with a .22 rifle, a shotgun or archery equipment. The department recommends that squirrel hunters wear a blaze orange vest or hat anytime they are afield.
The best habitat for squirrel hunting is stands of nut-bearing trees like oak, hickory and beech. Hunters can harvest four gray squirrels per day and can have up to eight squirrels in their possession — whether in their game bag or in their freezer — at a time.
“Gray squirrels are incredibly tasty, and many would say better than rabbit,” said Meier. “You can find great gray squirrel recipes in classic cookbooks, trendy culinary magazines and anywhere that publishes wild food recipes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.