For weeks, high school athletes and coaches have had their fingers crossed that something, anything, would happen to let them play the 2020 spring sports season.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vermont Principals’ Association — the body that governs high school sports — had delayed the start of the season and then announced a decision on the rest of the spring season would be reached on April 30.

Athletes and coaches hoped that something would come up before the deadline to provide a semblance of a season.

Last Thursday, the VPA announced the spring sports season had been canceled.

“The VPA and the Activities Standards Committee have delayed as long as possible in hopes that some version of a season could be salvaged, but now it is too close to the end of the school year for that to occur,” the organization said in a press release. “We feel terribly for our Vermont student athletes who have been preparing for their 2020 spring sports season, and especially saddened for our 2020 seniors.”

Baseball, softball, boys lacrosse, boys and girls tennis and track and field will all have to wait one more year.

Questions remain to be answered about the fall sports season. A lot depends on whether the coronavirus outbreak is under control, and the risk of close contact.

