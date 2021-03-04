It may seem like the high school winter sports season just started, but the post-season is already on the horizon. Lamoille Union High School and Peoples Academy’s basketball, hockey and ski teams last week were in the meat of their seasons.
Here’s a rundown of action from the two schools’ teams.
Girls’ hoops
March 2: PA 59, Craftsbury 7
Feb. 25: PA 57, Craftsbury 16
Peoples Academy kept up its winning ways, staying lossless on the season with back-to-back shellackings of Craftsbury Academy.
In the first of the two games, the Wolves more than tripled their opponents’ score with seven players scoring in what coach Amanda Tingaud called “a balanced attack.”
Shelby Wells led all scorers in the Feb. 25 contest — indeed, bested Craftsbury’s entire offensive output — with 18 points, while Gracie Beck added 11 for PA.
March 2 was even more lopsided, with PA out-producing Craftsbury by a factor of more than eight. Wells again led all scorers with 16, as Ariana Keene posted 12 points and Emma Courtemanche 10.
Craftsbury’s offensive output Sage Sweeny Sadie Skorstod (4 points) and Ella Gillespie (3 points).
Boys’ hoops
Feb. 20: Lamoille 69, Williamstown 51
Jackson Stanton led the Lancers with 15 points and 7 assists, while Shane Royer added 14 points and Ethan Alexander 10 as Lamoille beat Williamstown on the new gym floor in Hyde Park.
Thomas Parrot contributed 14 points and Tavien Rouleau added 8 in Williamstown’s effort.
Nordic skiing
Feb. 24 in Craftsbury
The Lamoille Union boys’ and girls’ Nordic teams scored the exact same amount of points in a skate race at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center. Each team scored 80 points, which was good enough for 4th place apiece.
Both U-32 teams won the day, although the boys had to share the top spot with the boys from Craftsbury Academy — the hometown boys had the top two finishers in Cormac Leahy and Charlie Krebs as well as the top individual girl, Camille Bolduc.
Peoples Academy didn’t have enough boys to score as a team, but the girls did, finishing fifth, just behind Lamoille, with 81 points.
PA coach Mark Isselhardt said snow conditions make a big difference in race results.
“This race was one of those times,” he said. “Given COVID, each team came and raced alone during their allotted time and then left. The temperatures were rising and snow was getting slower as the day progressed. This definitely favored earlier starters. It’s the world we are in right now and ultimately, it’s just great the kids have races at all.”
Boys’ hockey
Feb. 27: Rice 7, PA/Stowe 0
Feb. 24: Spaulding 5, PA/Stowe 1
The combined PA/Stowe couldn’t find the net — and didn’t even get too many good looks — during a shutout at Stowe Arena. But goalie Liam Newhouse saw plenty of them, stopping 30 attempts on top of the 7 Rice got by him.
Cillian Connolly had a hat trick for Rice, which saw four other skaters contribute a goal apiece.
Three days earlier, the team saw red as the Crimson Tide came up from Barre and left with a win. Trevor Arsenault scored two goals for Spaulding and had a helping hand on a third-period score, while three other players put pucks in nets.
Aaron Lepikko made sure Stowe didn’t skate away empty-handed, with a second period goal. Between the posts, Newhouse stopped 22 shots for the Raiders, while Ellison Fortin kept 19 out for Spaulding.
Girls’ hockey
Feb. 24: Brattleboro 8, PA/Stowe 1
PA/Stowe had 14 shots on the net, but couldn’t get the puck past the Brattleboro goalie, according to coach Karl Lipsky.
“At the end of the second, senior Skyler Graves had a beautiful end-to-end wrist shot goal, making it 4-1 and boosting our team’s morale,” Lipsky said.
Stowe goalie Iris Cloutiere stopped 24 attempts from the slapshot-happy Brattleboro squad.
