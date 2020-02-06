Girls basketball
Peoples Academy 56, Hazen 34
Feb. 4
Down three points after the first quarter, Peoples outscored Hazen 20-8 in the second to take the lead, then put the game away in the second half against its rivals from up Route 15.
Peoples clinched the win by holding Hazen to just four fourth-quarter points.
Shelby Wells led the PA offense with 19 points and Amy Yando had 12.
Natalie Geoffrey led Hazen with seven points and Alleigh Gabaree had six.
Peoples, 11-2, and is in the thick of a race for home-court advantage in the upcoming Division 3 playoffs. The Wolves are ranked third, behind Lake Region and Windsor and just ahead of defending champion Thetford.
Hazen, competing in Division 4 this season, dropped to 4-10.
Lamoille 67, Randolph 20
Feb. 1
Lamoille got back to .500 on the year with a dominant win at Randolph.
Ten of Lamoille’s 11 players scored, and the Lancers led p 30-10 at the half.
Heidi Tinker led Lamoille with 14 points and Hannah LaRock had 13.
The Lancers are now 6-6, Randolph 2-10.
Peoples Academy 55, Stowe 24
Feb. 1
Shelby Wells scored 11 of her 18 points in the second quarter, when Peoples Academy broke the game open at Stowe.
Amy Yando connected on all eight of her free throws, and the Wolves stacked up 15 steals in holding Stowe to 24 points.
Abby Lehmann led Stowe with nine points and Rachel Cunningham had eight.
Stowe is now 4-6.
Harwood 44, Lamoille 12
Jan. 29
Harwood got 20 points from Tanum Nelson and held host Lamoille to just 12 points for the game.
Girls hockey
Rice 3, Peoples Academy-Stowe 2
Feb. 1
Three players scored for Rice as it outlasted host PA-Stowe.
Kylie Corley, Kate MacKenzie and Kate Buckley had the goals for Rice and netminder Emily McDonald made 12 saves.
Abby Rice and Isabel Donza scored for PA-Stowe and Ashley McHugh stopped 24 shots in goal.
PA-Stowe is now 2-10, Rice 5-6-1.
PA-Stowe 5, Woodstock 3
Jan. 29
PA-Stowe struck for five goals, the most in a game this season, to beat host Woodstock for the Raiders’ second win of the year.
Woodstock dropped to 5-9.
Boys basketball
Lamoille 68, Oxbow 64 (OT)
Feb. 4
Oxbow’s Bryce Ilsley poured in 38 points, but it wasn’t enough, as Lamoille, playing on its home court, rallied from an early deficit to force overtime, then won the game in the extra session.
Oxbow led 26-11 after the first quarter, but Lamoille chipped away all through the remaining three quarters to force overtime, where it outscored Oxbow 13-9.
Shane Royer struck for 29 points and added 10 rebounds to lead the Lancers and Jackson Stanton had 10 points and eight assists.
Cooper Simmons chipped in with 14 points for Oxbow.
Lamoille got back to .500 with the win, at 8-8. Oxbow dropped to 3-12.
Randolph 58, Lamoille 37
Feb. 1
Randolph used a strong inside game to win at home against Lamoille.
Randolph, currently ranked second in Division 3, improved to 11-4.
Peoples Academy 59, Stowe 42
Jan. 31
Peoples Academy outscored Stowe 17-6 in the second quarter, then continued to pull away to win the rival’s first game of the season.
Charlie Veit led PA with 17 points, Joe Buonanno had 16, Tamirat Tomlinson had 11 and Chandler Follensbee pulled down 10 rebounds.
Rashawn Russell led Stowe with 13 points and Alex Reichelt had 10.
Peoples Academy, 8-5, is tied for third in Division 3. Stowe dropped to 7-6, eighth in the division.
Peoples Academy 56, Danville 53
Jan. 29
Charlie Veit struck for 21 points to help host Peoples outlast Danville, the defending Division 4 champ.
Joe Buonanno chipped in 14 points and Chandler Follensbee had 10.
Dillon Bingham led Danville with 16 points, Ethan Melen had 14 and Logan Young had 13.
Danville is now 8-5.
Boys hockey
Peoples Academy-Stowe 4, Rutland 3
Feb. 3
Alex Tilgner and Atticus Eiden each scored twice to lead PA-Stowe to a home win over Rutland.
Tilgner, Cam Anderson and Henry Paumgarten had assists for the Raiders and Ethan Brown made 23 saves in goal.
Ryan Mela had a goal and an assist for Rutland, Dillon Moore and Ethan Cease had the other scores and Augie Louras stopped 33 shots.
PA-Stowe is now 8-5, Rutland 2-10-1.
Rice 4, PA-Stowe 1
Feb. 1
Sam Rubman scored twice and assisted on another goal to lead Rice to a home win over PA-Stowe.
Cameron Kinsell added a goal and an assist for Rice and Reily Hickey also scored.
Alex Tilgner scored an unassisted goal for PA-Stowe.
PA-Stowe 3, Spaulding 2
Jan. 29
PA-Stowe outlasted host Spaulding to get the road win; the two teams split a pair of one-goal games this season, with each winning on the other team’s home ice.
Dance
Lamoille wins at Springfield
Feb. 1
Lamoille claimed the top spot in jazz at a competition hosted by Springfield and took second in hip-hop.
Mount Mansfield won hip-hop and was second to Lamoille in jazz. BFA St. Albans claimed third in both competitions.
Nordic
Gillen wins for Lamoille at Craftsbury
Feb. 1
Lamoille’s Elias Gillen won a 16-kilometer classic mass start at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center, and five other Lancers cracked the top 10 in a race that featured both boys and girls competing in the same event.
Here’s a look at how the Lamoille skiers did; skiers are listed by place, name and finish.
1. Elias Gillen, 1:00:48.3
3. Liam McGee, 1:13:03.2
4. George Sullivan, 1:13:14.7
6. MegAnne Gilmore, 1:13.31.1
8. Hugh Johnson, 1:14:42.8
10. Kaiden Boissoneault, 1:16:54.6
11. Mae Searles, 1:18:05.7
13. Adelle MacDowell, 1:19:42.0
19. Anna Schwarz, 1:24:32.4
20. Wenzdae Wendling, 1:24:33.8
21. Noah Burnham, 1:25:09.0
28. Sara Sargent, 1:30:34.1
29. Anna Gale, 1:30:41.2