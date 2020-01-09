Boys basketball
Lamoille 68, Lyndon 56
Jan. 7
Lyndon took an early lead but Lamoille, on its home court, came storming back to take a 34-25 lead at halftime and never looked back.
Three players cracked double figures for the Lancers; sophomore guard Jackson Stanton led all scorers with 23 points, Hunter Wells had 17 and Shane Royer had 14.
Lyndon’s leading scorer, Dan Buckingham, had 18 points and Austin Wheeler had 11.
Lamoille is now 4-3, Lyndon 1-5.
Peoples Academy 59, Northfield 33
Jan. 7
Ten players scored for a balanced Peoples offense as the Wolves got back to .500 on the season with a win over Northfield.
Charlie Veit led the PA offense with 15 points, Joe Buonanno had 10, Tamirat Tomlinson had nine and Dylan LaMare had eight.
Northfield’s Carson Smith had 15 points.
Peoples is 2-2, Northfield 3-3.
Milton 67, Lamoille 46
Jan. 6
An offensive outburst in the first half by Kyle Brown and a stout second-half defense helped Milton beat visiting Lamoille.
Brown scored 18 of his game-high 28 points in the first half. Brandon Dallas Jr. also had 17 points for Milton, which outscored Lamoille 35-16 after halftime to break open a tight game.
Shane Royer led Lamoille with 20 points and Matt Selby had 11.
Milton is 6-0.
Missisquoi 57, Peoples Academy 43
Jan. 3
A 20-point first-half deficit proved to be too much for Peoples to overcome on the road at Missisquoi.
Missisquoi came roaring out of the gates and opened up a 33-9 halftime lead on PA. The Wolves offense finally awoke after the break, and outscored Missisquoi by 10 over the final two quarters, but it was too little, too late.
Missisquoi’s Patrick Walker led all scorers with 18 and Ethan Creller had 15 points.
Senior captain Joe Buonanno led Peoples with 17 points and Charlie Veit had 13.
Lamoille 55, Lake Region 51
Jan. 2
Down four to start the fourth quarter in a road game, Lamoille outscored Lake Region 15-7 in the final frame to get the win.
Hunter Wells led Lamoille with a game-high 22 points and Shane Royer had 18.
Keith Herman led Lake Region with 16 points and Jackson King had 12.
Girls basketball
Peoples Academy 49, Richford 35
Jan. 6
Freshman Shelby Wells poured in 20 points to lead all scorers and help Peoples Academy beat visiting Richford.
Gracie Beck also scored in double figures for Peoples, with 12 points.
For Richford, Elizabeth Snider and Kamryn Boyce each scored 14 points.
Peoples is now 5-1, Richford 2-3.
Lamoille 45, Milton 10
Jan. 4
Lamoille jumped on Milton early, building a 22-3 lead by the half, then doubled that advantage after the break to get the road win.
Heidi Tinker had 16 points to lead Lamoille and Nadya Bean chipped in with nine.
Milton’s top scorer was Abigail Farrar with five points.
Lamoille is now 4-1, Milton 0-5.
Peoples Academy 46, Williamstown 32
Jan. 4
Peoples Academy outscored visiting Williamstown 18-4 in the fourth quarter to run away with a tie game.
The score was 22-22 at the half and 28-28 after three quarters.
Peoples finally got rolling after that, outscoring Williamstown by 14 in the final quarter.
Shelby Wells led a balanced PA offense with 12 points and Josie Simone, Amy Yando and Gracie Beck had eight points apiece.
Brianna McLaughlin led Williamstown with 12 points.
Lamoille 44, Vergennes 40
Jan. 2
Heidi Tinker poured in 23 points to lead Lamoille to a home win over Vergennes.
Down 31-28 after three quarters, the Lamoille offense got rolling in the fourth and outscored Vergennes 16-9 to eke out the win.
“We put together a really good 16-9 fourth quarter to finish the game,” Lamoille coach Brian Barney said.
Emily Rooney led Vergennes with 12 points and Felicia Poirier had 11.
Nordic
Lamoille boys second at U-32, LU girls fourth, PA girls sixth
Jan. 4
Lamoille Union’s boys Nordic skiers notched another impressive finish in the season’s early goings, tied for second place with Champlain Valley Union at a meet hosted by U-32.
The Lamoille girls finished fourth at the same event, and the Peoples Academy girls were sixth.
The Lamoille boys finished with 48 points to tie Champlain Valley; host U-32 won the boys team event with 15 points.
The Lancers were led by Jasper Henderson, who was sixth in 16:06.08. Elias Gillen was 14th, Liam McGee 18th and Erubey Lopez just missed out on a top-20 finish, coming in 21st as the final scoring member of the team.
North Country’s Jack Young won the boys race in 15:05.12; Eli Smith, the sole boy skiing for Peoples Academy, finished eighth in 16:13.06.
On the girls side, Champlain Valley skied to the team win with 16 points, and CVU skier Esther Cuneo had the fastest time, 17:08.46.
Maggie McGee had the top finish for Lamoille; she was fifth in 18:05.75. Adelle MacDowell was 36th, Kaylee White 45th and Wenzdae Wendling 55th.
Skiing for Peoples, Linden Osborne was eighth in 18:44.48, Anna Isselhardt was 17th, Maya Remick 58th and Brianna Reeves 75th to be the final scoring member of the team, one spot ahead of teammate Weslie Carlson.
The Lamoille girls had 108 points to edge Harwood by just two points for fourth place; Peoples was three points behind Harwood to finish sixth.
Girls hockey
St. Albans 12, Peoples Academy-Stowe 0
Jan. 4
Host St. Albans overpowered Peoples Academy-Stowe.
St. Albans, a Division 1 team, improved to 4-2; the team hasn’t lost to a Vermont squad yet this season, as both its losses came in an early-season tournament against out-of-state competition.
Playing in Division 2 during the regular season, PA-Stowe dropped to 0-5.
Boys hockey
Peoples Academy Stowe 1, St. Albans 0
Jan. 4
Adrian Bryan scored the only goal of the game to help Peoples Academy-Stowe escape with a win over host St, Albans.
Landon Dubie and Cam Anderson had the assists on Bryan’s score. Goalie Ethan Brown made the lead stand up with 32 saves in the shutout victory.
St. Albans goalie Dan Ellis made 22 saves.
St. Albans, a perennial power in Division 1, dropped to 4-2. Playing in big-school D-1 again this season, PA-Stowe is now also 4-2.