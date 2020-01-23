Girls basketball
U-32 44, Lamoille 25
Jan. 17
U-32 used a hot-shooting first quarter to build a 26-10 halftime lead, then held visiting Lamoille at bay.
U-32 connected on four 3-pointers in the first quarter while building its lead. Lamoille battled back after the half as “the team showed some grit and competitive nature,” coach Brian Barney said, but the deficit was too much to overcome.
Olivia Hogan led U-32 with 11 points; Heidi Tinker led Lamoille with 11 points of her own and Nadya Bean had nine.
Lamoille is 5-4; U-32 is 2-5.
Peoples Academy 39, BFA Fairfax 28
Jan. 16
Peoples snatched a road win over Fairfax in a matchup of two squads battling for playoff position in a crowded Division 3 field.
Freshman Shelby Wells and senior Paige Pierce led the way for Peoples, each scoring 11 points. Hazel Albee of Fairfax led all scorers with 14 points and added six rebounds and six blocked shots.
Peoples improved to 7-2, Fairfax is 4-3.
Enosburg 57, Lamoille 31
Jan. 15
Sophie Burns poured in a game-high 24 points to lead Enosburg to a home win over Lamoille.
Burns struck for 17 of her points in the first half as Enosburg opened up a 34-14 advantage by the break. Heidi Tinker led Lamoille with 10 points and Emma Dubie had seven.
Peoples Academy 59, Montpelier 34
Jan. 15
Freshman Shelby Wells poured in 20 points to lead Peoples Academy to a dominant home win over Montpelier.
Forward Gracie Beck helped give the Wolves a solid one-two punch, chipping in with 16 points of her own.
Montpelier’s Mikayla Luke-Currier had 15 points.
Boys basketball
BFA Fairfax 62, Peoples Academy 47
Jan. 20
Down two at halftime, Fairfax outscored host Peoples 33-16 after the break to pull away for the win.
Peoples led 31-29 at the half; Fairfax used a 23-point outburst in the third to blow the game open, outscoring the Wolves by 14 in the quarter.
Carl Bruso led Fairfax with 20 points, Owen Demar had 12, Riley Greene 11 and Weston Black 10.
Charlie Veit led the PA offense with 12 points and Chandler Follensbee had 10.
Fairfax improved to 6-4, Peoples dropped to 5-4.
Williamstown 72, Peoples Academy 44
Jan. 17
Host Williamstown jumped on Peoples early, then extended its lead after halftime.
Williamstown senior Jacob Tassie cracked the 1,000-point barrier for his career as part of his 24-point night. Williamstown was up 21-5 after the first quarter and led 36-13 at the break.
Tassie added 12 rebounds and eight assists for Williamstown, Thomas Parrott had 15 points and Andrew Trottier had 14.
Joe Buonanno led Peoples with 23 points and Charlie Veit had 14.
Lyndon 45, Lamoille 42
Jan. 15
Lyndon’s Dan Buckingham led all scorers with 18 points as the home squad outlasted Lamoille in a low-scoring game.
Shane Royer led Lamoille with 15 points and Jackson Stanton had 11.
Nordic
Lamoille fifth at Mount Mansfield
Jan. 18
Lamoille’s Nordic skiers finished fifth at relay races hosted by Mount Mansfield at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho.
The Lancers finished with a varsity total of 24 points to come in fifth, and were also fifth in the overall competition with 70 points. The relays also feature junior varsity races, with total points being added up from both varsity and JV races to determine the overall winner.
Lamoille’s top varsity team of Elias Gillen, MegAnne Gilmore, Jasper Henderson and Maggie McGee finished eighth in 45:43. Gillen and Gilmore skied classic legs, while Henderson and McGee skied skate races.
Lamoille’s other varsity squad of Liam McGee, Mae Searles, Erubey Lopez and Adelle MacDowell was 16th in 49:02.
Champlain Valley Union had the fastest varsity squad, with one four-person team finishing in 40:52. Mount Mansfield was second in 41:24 and U-32 third in 41:52. CVU won the varsity competition with five points, Mount Mansfield was second with eight and U-32 third with 13. CVU and Mount Mansfield tied with 15 points total in the combined varsity and JV standings, with U-32 just behind them with 17 points.
Dance
Lamoille wins hip-hop at Missisquoi
Jan. 18
Lamoille Union claimed another victory, winning the hip-hop category at a competition hosted by Missisquoi.
Lamoille topped Mount Mansfield and BFA St. Albans in the event, and finished second to Mount Mansfield in jazz. South Burlington was third in the same event.
In the junior varsity event, Lamoille tied for third with its jazz routine; Mount Mansfield won the JV competition with its hip hop routine, South Burlington was second and Mount Mansfield tied with Lamoille for third with its jazz routine.
Girls hockey
PA-Stowe 2, Burr & Burton 1 (OT)
Jan. 20
Ella Murphy scored the game-winning goal in sudden-death overtime as PA-Stowe outlasted Burr & Burton to get the Raiders’ first win of the season at the Dr. Butsch Holiday Classic in Montpelier.
Lexi James scored the other goal for PA-Stowe and Ashley McHugh made 10 saves.
PA-Stowe is now 1-8, Burr & Burton is 1-9.
Spaulding 6, PA-Stowe 2
Jan. 18
PA-Stowe got on the board first, but Spaulding reeled off six straight goals for a road win and improved to 9-0.
Spaulding freshman Camryn Bell had a hat trick and Bria Dill, Rebecca McKelvey and Zoe Tewksbury had the other scores.
Abbie Rice scored for PA-Stowe midway through the first period and Isabel Masi had the final goal of the game after Spaulding went on its run. Skylar Graves, Lexi James and Sage Lively had assists for PA-Stowe and Ashley McHugh made 11 saves.
Spaulding goalie Mattie Cetin stopped 27 shots.
Boys hockey
Essex 5, Peoples Academy-Stowe 3
Jan. 18
Peoples Academy-Stowe built a 2-1 lead through two periods, but Essex came storming back in the third with four goals to get the road win.
Henry Paumgarten led PA-Stowe with two goals, Atticus Eiden had a goal and an assist, and Alex Tilgner and Oli Paumgarten had single assists.
PA-Stowe coach Adrien Melrose was disappointed his team lost a late lead, but thought the “boys played hard.”
“Starting to come together,” Melrose added.
PA-Stowe goalie Ethan Brown stopped 32 of the 36 shots he faced, with Essex’ last score coming on an empty net after the Raiders pulled Brown to try to get the game-tying goal late.
Owen Young led Essex with two scores and Willem Barwin, Matt Cincotta and Tobey Cram had single goals. Essex goalie Paul Gordon had 20 saves.
PA-Stowe is now 5-4, Essex 7-1-1.