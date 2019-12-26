Boys basketball
Peoples Academy 63 Harwood 43
Dec. 23
Charlie Veit’s 20 points led three PA players in double figures as the Wolves went on the road and downed Harwood to get their first win of the season.
Joe Buonanno added 16 points for Peoples and Tamirat Tomlinson chipped in 12.
Jasper Koliba led Harwood with nine points and Chris James had eight.
Peoples is 1-1, Harwood is 1-3.
Lamoille at Milton
Dec. 21
Rescheduled for Jan. 6
Danville 59, Peoples Academy 48
Dec. 21
Danville star Ian Steele struck for 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead his team past visiting Peoples.
Ethan Melen added 14 points.
Peoples was led by team captain Joe Buonanno, senior point guard; he had 17 points.
Danville is now 2-0.
Hazen 59, Lamoille 51
Dec. 20
Hazen’s Isaiah Baker and Carter Hill teamed up for 43 points as their team beat Lamoille in the championship game of the Dave Morse Classic.
Baker led all scorers with 24 points and Hill had 19.
Lamoille’s Hunter Wells had 15 points and Shane Royer had 12.
Hazen is now 3-0, Lamoille 1-1.
Lamoille 57, Williamstown 53
Dec. 19
Three players scored in double figures to lead Lamoille to a narrow opening-round win in the Dave Morse Classic at Hazen.
Hunter Wells and Shane Royer scored 13 points apiece to lead Lamoille and Jackson Stanton had 10.
Cole Banks led Williamstown with 18 points.
Nordic
Lamoille boys win; McGee first in girls race
Dec. 23
The Lamoille Union boys team raced to the overall win, and Lamoille’s Maggie McGee won the girls race at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center.
The Lamoille boys finished with 26 points as a team, three ahead of second-place Brattleboro. Jasper Henderson was the top finisher for the Lamoille boys, coming in seventh in 14:17.20, and Elias Gillen was ninth in 14:32.84.
Peoples Academy’s Eli Smith was sandwiched between the two Lamoille skiers, finishing eighth in 14:22.76.
McGee skied a 15:57.49 to finish 10 seconds ahead of PA’s Linden Osborne. Anna Isselhardt also skied well for Peoples, coming in fifth.
The Lamoille girls had a team total of 70 points, edging Peoples for fifth place by just five points.
Three Wolves in top 10 at Craftsbury
Dec. 18
Three Peoples Academy skiers — Linden Osborne and Anna Isselhardt in the girls race and Eli Smith in the boys — finished in the top 10 at the season-opening race at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center.
Smith had the best finish, coming in second in 14:24.2, seven seconds behind Mount Mansfield’s Jax Lubkowitz. John Lackey of Stowe High School was third and Carlton Cummiskey of Harwood Union was fourth.
In the girls race, Osborne skied a 17:33.1 to finish fifth and Isselhardt was seventh in 17:37.8. Harwood’s Ava Thurston won the girls race in 14:44.7
A cluster of four Peoples skiers, Maya Remick, Weslie Carlson, Brianna Reeve and Adele Valcour, finished 19-20-21-22.
Girls hockey
U-32 5, PA-Stowe 4
Dec. 21
Renee Roberts scored all five of her team’s goals as U-32 edged Peoples Academy-Stowe in the Dr. Butsch Holiday Classic.
Roberts’ fifth goal broke a 4-4 deadlock and was also her 100th career varsity point. Caitlyn Fielder had assists on all five of Roberts’ scores, Cece Curtin added two assists and goalie Jin Clayton made 15 saves.
Abigail Fountain, Lexi James, Isabel Masi and Abbie Rice each scored for PA-Stowe and Ashley McHugh made 21 saves in goal.
U-32 is now 2-2. PA-Stowe is 0-3, all high-scoring games decided by a single goal.
PA-Stowe vs. Burr and Burton at Dr. Butsch Holiday Classic
Dec. 18
Postponed.
Boys hockey
Rice 6, Peoples Academy-Stowe 0
Dec. 21
Six players scored for Rice in the shutout that was a bit closer than the final score showed.
Rice goalie Carson Barns stacked up an incredible 47 saves to earn the shutout victory.
“Best player on the ice,” PA-Stowe coach Adrien Melrose said.
PA-Stowe goalie Ethan Brown had 20 saves, as the Raiders outshot Rice 47-26.
Sam Rubman led the Rice offense with a goal and two assists. Cameron Kinsell had a goal and an assist and Kiaran Connelly, Connor Peet, Cole Tarrant and Jackman Hickey also scored for Rice, which is now 4-1.
PA-Stowe dropped to 1-2.
Girls basketball
Lamoille 64, Milton 10
Dec. 20
Lamoille came storming out of the gates, led 30-4 at halftime, then repeated that performance in the second half.
Heidi Tinker led Lamoille with 19 points and Nadya Bean had 14. Bean, a senior, and Tinker, a sophomore, are captains on a team made up of seven freshmen and sophomores and just four juniors and seniors.
Malorie Chalmers had seven of Milton’s 10 points.
Lamoille at Enosburg
Dec. 18
Postponed to Jan. 15.
Peoples Academy 47, Winooski 38
Dec. 18
Peoples Academy used a balanced offense to get a road win at Winooski.
Freshman Shelby Wells led Peoples in scoring with 10 points and Melania Fogg and Amy Yando had eight points apiece.
Winooski was led by Sophia Bitukendja with 15 points and Kiara Mack with 10.
Peoples is now 2-0, Winooski 0-2.