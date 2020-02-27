Boys basketball
Peoples Academy 53, Hazen 46
Feb. 21
Down five to start the fourth quarter, Peoples outscored Hazen 20-8 in the final frame to upset the rival Wildcats.
The two squads split their season series, with each winning on the other’s home floor. With the win, Peoples claimed the No. 6 seed in the Division 3 playoffs that started this week.
Hazen was up 15-9 after one, held a four-point lead at the half and was up 38-33 to start the fourth before Peoples came storming back.
“We wanted to limit the turnovers and stop their transition points,” PA coach Scott Verzilli said, and in the fourth the Wolves were able to do just that. “Being able to force them into half-court sets, that’s to our advantage.”
Peoples also went 8-for-11 from the foul line in the fourth quarter. Joe Buonanno led the Wolves with 16 points, Charlie Veit had 12, Tamirat Tomlinson had nine and Chandler Follensbee eight.
“It was a pretty balanced attack,” Verzilli said.
Hazen star Isaiah Baker carried his team and led all scorers with 29 points.
If Peoples had lost to Hazen, the Wolves likely would have tumbled out of the top eight in D-3 and been on the road in the first round of the playoffs. Instead, PA was scheduled to host No. 11 BFA Fairfax on Wednesday, after press time, at Lamoille Union.
Hazen finished the regular season 16-4, earning the No. 1 seed in D-3.
Williamstown 48, Lamoille 42
Feb. 20
Lamoille built a seven-point lead in the first three quarters at Williamstown, but the home squad came roaring back to spoil the Lancers’ regular-season finale.
Shane Royer led Lamoille with a game-high 16 points.
For Williamstown, Jacob Tassie had 13 points and Blake Clark 11.
Lamoille finished the regular season 10-10, ranked 11th in Division 2. They were scheduled to play at No. 6 Middlebury on Wednesday, after press time, in the opening round of the D-2 playoffs.
Williamstown clinched the No. 5 seed in Division 3.
Lamoille 48, Harwood 41
Feb. 19
Underclassmen Shane Royer and Jackson Stanton each cracked double digits as Lamoille outlasted rival Harwood on Senior Night.
The teams were tied 25-25 at halftime, but the Lancers outscored Harwood by seven after the break.
Chris James led Harwood with 13 points and Ezra Samuel had eight.
The Lancers honored their sole seniors, Jake Randall and Jon Post, before the game. Randall finished with seven points; Royer had 15 and Stanton had 14.
“The atmosphere in the gym was rocking all game long,” Lamoille coach Hosea Crittenden said.
Girls hockey
Peoples Academy-Stowe 4, Missisquoi 2
Feb. 24
PA-Stowe improved to 6-13, and the team has gone 6-5 since starting the year 0-8. The team was scheduled to close the regular season at Champlain Valley Union on Wednesday, after press time. The playoffs begin this weekend.
Essex 5, Peoples Academy-Stowe 3
Feb. 19
Five players scored for Division 1 power Essex as it outlasted Peoples Academy-Stowe at home.
Lexi James and Abbie Rice each had a goal and an assist for PA-Stowe, Natalie Chauvin scored the other goal and Sage Lively had two assists.
Ella Gibbs, Hannah Himes, Nielsa Maddalena, Abby Smith and Grace Wiggett all scored for Essex and Abby Robbins had two assists.
PA-Stowe goalie Ashley McHugh and Essex goalie Megan Ginnett each made 18 saves.
U-32 4, Peoples Academy-Stowe 3
Feb. 20
Visiting U-32 won a squeaker over PA-Stowe to snap the Raiders’ three game winning streak.
Boys hockey
Peoples Academy-Stowe 6, South Burlington 5
Feb. 22
Alex Tilgner’s hat trick helped PA-Stowe eke out a road win.
Henry Paumgarten scored twice for the Raiders and assisted on Tilgner’s first score while Atticus Eiden had the final goal for PA-Stowe and had three assists. Adrien Bryan, Landon Dubie and Eames Eiden all had single assists and Conner Dunne stopped 17 shots while filling in for Ethan Brown in goal.
Will Harshburg scored twice and assisted on another goal to lead South Burlington, Hunter Fay had a goal and two assists and Evan Krouth and Jack Erickson also scored. South Burlington goalie Ted Hopper made 22 saves.
The Raiders improved to 12-7 and were scheduled to close out the regular season with a home game against Rutland on Wednesday, Feb. 26, after press time. PA-Stowe appeared to have locked up the No. 4 seed in the Division 1 playoffs that begin this weekend.
Essex 3, Peoples Academy-Stowe 2
Feb. 19
Trenton Sisters scored the game-winning goal for host Essex with less than two minutes, spoiling PA-Stowe’s upset bid.
Justin Prim led the Essex offense with two goals and assisted on Sisters’ score. Ryan Clark added two assists and Paul Gordon stopped 19 shots in net.
Atticus Eiden scored both goals for PA-Stowe, Rowan Keller, Jackson Graham and Henry Paumgarten all had assists and Ethan Brown made 28 saves in net.
Essex, 16-1-1, holds the No. 1 seed in the Division 1 playoffs.
Girls basketball
Harwood 62, Lamoille 40
Feb. 24
Harwood used a balanced attack to beat Lamoille on Senior Night.
Harwood seniors Mia Cooper and Ella Gannon led the way; Cooper had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds and Gannon finished with 10 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore Emma Ravelin also scored 10 for the Highlanders, who led 30-14 at halftime and never let Lamoille back into the game.
Lamoille’s Heidi Tinker led all scorers with 18 points.
Lamoille dropped to 7-12; the Lancers look to have clinched a playoff spot in D-2, but will likely be on the road in the opening round. The Lancers close out the regular season with a home game against Williamstown tonight, Feb. 27.
The playoffs begin next week.
Peoples Academy 49, Northfield 18
Feb. 24
Peoples Academy closed the regular season with a dominant road win.
Shelby Wells led Peoples with 14 points, Mychaela Watson had 13 and Paige Pierce had 12.
Emma Korrow and Natalie Higgins led Northfield with six points apiece.
Peoples, 17-3, appear to have a top-four seed in the Division 3 playoffs, and could climb to No. 3 if Thetford loses its season finale. Peoples, Thetford and Windsor all had three losses at press time, while D-3-leading Lake Region had two.
The D-3 playoffs kick off next week.
U-32 46, Lamoille 15
Feb. 20
U-32 held Lamoille to single-digit scoring in each half in a dominant road win.
Emily Ehret led U-32 with 18 points and Ari Hawkins had 11. U-32 was up 19-9 at halftime.
Nadya Bean led Lamoille, scoring 11 of the Lancers’ 15 points.
Peoples Academy 46, Danville 38
Feb. 20
A balanced attack helped Peoples Academy get a home win over Danville.
Danville led 23-20 at halftime, but the Wolves held the visiting squad to just seven third-quarter points. Josie Simone led Peoples with 14 points, Shelby Wells had 13 and Amy Yando had nine.
Colleen Flinn led Danville with 12 points.
Nordic
Lamoille’s McGee on the podium twice
Feb. 20 and 24
Lamoille Union and Peoples Academy Nordic skiers took to the snow for the Division 2 state championship races on Thursday, Feb. 20, and Monday, Feb. 24.
Classic races and relays were held at Rikert Nordic Center in Middlebury on Feb. 20; freestyle races and relays were held at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho on Monday.
Lamoille’s Maggie McGee had the best showing on each day for any local individual skier, finishing third at Rikert and second in Jericho. Harwood’s Ava Thurston won both races to claim the overall individual state crown for D-2.
Lamoille’s Jasper Henderson and Elias Gillen also cracked the top 10 at Rikert, finishing in seventh and eighth in the boys race. Henderson was sixth in Jericho; PA freshman Anna Isselhardt skied to ninth in the girls race after just missing out on the top 10 at Rikert.
Relay teams from Peoples and Lamoille also finished well. The Lamoille boys team of Henderson, Gillen, Erubey Lopez and Liam McGee finished third in both the classic and freestyle relays.
The Lamoille girls team of McGee, MegAnne Gilmore, Adelle MacDowell and Mae Searles finished fourth in the classic relay and Wenzdae Wendling replaced McGee to help the Lancers finish fourth in the freestyle relay.
The PA girls team of Anna Isselhardt, Brianna Reeve, Maya Remick and Adele Ramirez-Valcour was seventh in the classic relay and Linden Osborne replaced Remick to help the team finish sixth in the freestyle relay.
Overall, both Lamoille teams finished third in the team standings; the boys with 163 points and the girls with 194. The PA girls finished sixth overall with 358 points. U-32 won both D-2 team titles and Middlebury was second.
Here’s a look at how Lamoille and PA skiers did in the individual races. The top five skiers in each race are listed, along with all Lancers and Wolves who skied. Skiers are listed by place, name, school and time.
Girls
5K classic on Feb. 20
1. Ava Thurston, Harwood, 15:02.7
2. May Lamb, U-32, 16:41.8
3. Maggie McGee, Lamoille, 16:56.5
4. Isabelle Serrano, U-32, 17:06.3
5. Phoebe Hussey, Middlebury, 17:32.5
11. Anna Isselhardt, PA, 19:04.2
16. MegAnne Gilmore, Lamoille, 19:47.3
17. Linden Osborne, PA, 20:04.5
24. Adelle MacDowell, Lamoille, 20:50.6
25. Mae Searles, Lamoille, 20:53.3
26. Wenzdae Wendling, Lamoille, 20:55.1
36. Kaylee White, Lamoille, 21.48.4
40. Anna Gale, Lamoille, 21:53.9
42. Anna Schwarz, Lamoille, 21:59.5
52. Brianna Reeves, PA, 23:28.5
59. Adele Ramirez-Valcour, PA, 26:34.0
61. Maya Remick, PA, 28:14.7
5K freestyle on Feb. 24
1. Ava Thurston, Harwood, 13:39.9
2. Maggie McGee, Lamoille, 14:39.6
3. Victoria Bassette, Woodstock, 14:49.5
4. May Lamb, U-32, 14:59.2
5. Isabelle Serrano, U-32, 15:01.0
9. Anna Isselhardt, PA, 16:12.7
13. Linden Osborne, PA, 16:35.1
16. Adelle MacDowell, Lamoille, 17:15.6
19. MegAnne Gilmore, Lamoille, 17:40.6
20. Mae Searles, Lamoille, 17:42.8
27. Wenzdae Wendling, Lamoille, 18:07.1
42. Brianna Reeves, PA, 20:22.3
45. Kaylee White, Lamoille, 20:53.8
53. Adele Ramirez-Valcour, PA, 22:16.3
56. Anna Gale, Lamoille, 23:18.5
58. Sara Sargent, Lamoille, 24:25.4
Boys
5K classic on Feb. 20
1. Jack Christner, Middlebury, 13:18.9
2. Jed Kurts, U-32, 14:16.5
3. Samuel Clark, U-32, 14:30.2
4. Zach Wilkerson, Middlebury, 14:33.4
5. Waylon Kurts, U-32, 14:45.8
7. Jasper Henderson, Lamoille, 14:57.9
8. Elias Gillen, Lamoille, 15:09.2
12. Erubey Lopez, Lamoille, 15:28.1
13. Eli Smith, Peoples Academy, 15:33.8
16. Liam Mcgee, Lamoille, 15:50.7
25. Hugh Johnson, Lamoille, 16:57.4
33. George Sullivan, Lamoille, 18:00.5
45. Noah Burnham, Lamoille, 19:15.3
55. Kaiden Boissoneault, Lamoille, 20:21.9
63. Tristan Williams, PA, 25:01.2
5K freestyle on Feb. 24
1. Jed Kurts, U-32, 13:40.3
2. Waylon Kurts, U-32, 13:49.1
3. Justice Bassette, Woodstock, 13:52.2
4. Jack Christner, Middlebury, 14:03.9
5. Tzevi Schwartz, U-32, 14:30.8
6. Jasper Henderson, Lamoille, 14:32.5
17. Elias Gillen, Lamoille, 15:34.5
22. Liam McGee, Lamoille, 15:55.0
23. Erubey Lopez, Lamoille, 16:11.4
24. Hugh Johnson, Lamoille, 16:13.4
36. George Sullivan, Lamoille, 17:53.9
48. Kaiden Boissoneault, Lamoille, 19:34.8
59. Noah Burnham, Lamoille, 21:06.7
65. Tristan Williams, PA, 23:31.9