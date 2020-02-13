Boys basketball
U-32 59, Lamoille 43
Feb. 11
U-32’s Owen Kellington scored 18 points in a win at Lamoille.
Anthony Engelhard added 11 points for U-32, which is 15-2 and ranked second in Division 2.
Shane Royer led Lamoille with 17 points. Lamoille, 8-9, is 12th in D-2. The Lancers appear to have locked up a playoff spot, but need to climb to eighth to get a home game in the opening round of the tournament.
Hazen 70, Peoples Academy 61
Feb. 10
Hazen outscored Peoples by nine after halftime to get a road win in the first of two rivalry games between the schools.
The game was tied 29-29 at halftime; Hazen sealed the game at the free-throw line in the fourth.
Isaiah Baker led Hazen with 23 points, including 9-for-10 from the foul line, and Carter Hill scored 20 points.
“Carter played an exceptional game,” PA coach Scott Verzilli said.
Jake Wilson scored nine of his 15 points in the fourth quarter to keep Peoples in the game. Charlie Veit led the PA offense with 18 points and Joe Buonanno had 12.
Hazen and Peoples will face off in their regular season finale on Friday, Feb. 21, at Hazen.
Peoples, 8-7, was sixth in Division 3 at press time. Hazen is 14-2, first in D-3.
BFA Fairfax 61, Peoples Academy 41
Feb. 5
BFA Fairfax jumped to a 36-15 lead by halftime in a home win against Peoples.
Fairfax’s Carl Bruso led all scorers with 23 points and Andrew Stevens had 10.
Charlie Veit led Peoples with 11 points and Joe Buonanno had eight.
Girls basketball
Richford 54, Peoples Academy 50
Feb. 11
Elizabeth Snider’s 21 points powered Richford to an upset win over Peoples.
Kamryn Boyce chipped in 16 for Richford, a squad that always seems to give the Wolves trouble.
Shelby Wells led Peoples with 14 points, Mychaela Watson had 12 and Amy Yando had 10.
Richford improved to 7-7, seventh in Division 4. Peoples is 12-3, fourth in Division 3.
Thetford 59, Lamoille 42
Feb. 8
Thetford used a balanced offense to pull away and win at Lamoille.
Up 30-26 at the break, Thetford pulled away in the second half.
“Very proud of the girls for their grit and toughness to compete against relentless pressure throughout the game,” said Lamoille coach Brian Barney.
Casey MacVeagh and Grace Davis led the Thetford offense with 12 points apiece and Kelsey Smith had nine points.
Heidi Tinker hit four 3-pointers and led Lamoille with 18 points. Nadya Bean had eight points for the Lancers, who dropped to 6-8 on the season. Thetford is 13-2.
Lyndon 40, Lamoille 29
Feb. 5
Up 18-15 at the half, Lyndon won at Lamoille by outscoring the Lancers 14-8 in the fourth quarter.
Teagan Wheeler led Lyndon with 13 points. Madison Moulton led Lamoille with six points.
Boys hockey
BFA St. Albans 5, Peoples Academy-Stowe 4
Feb. 8
BFA St. Albans outlasted Peoples Academy-Stowe in a barnburner to get the road win.
Adrian Bryan led the PA-Stowe offense with two goals, Alex Tilgner had a goal and two assists and Henry Paumgarten had a goal and an assist. Eames Eiden and Atticus Eiden each had two assists and goalie Ethan Brown made 30 saves.
Nathan Benoit led the St. Albans offense with two goals and Sean Beauregard, Owen Bonnette and Ceden Hart had single scores. Goalie Dan Ellis stopped 23 shots.
BFA St. Albans improved to 12-3, second in Division 1. PA-Stowe dropped to 9-6, fourth in D-1.
Peoples Academy-Stowe 3, Champlain Valley Union 1
Feb. 5
Henry Paumgarten scored twice and assisted on another goal to lead PA-Stowe to a road win at Champlain Valley Union.
Alex Tilgner assisted on every goal for PA-Stowe and Atticus Eiden had two assists for the Raiders.
Owen Pierce scored for Champlain Valley Union on assists by Ryan Canty and Devon Fay.
Girls hockey
Peoples Academy-Stowe 3, Hartford 2
Feb. 8
Peoples Academy-Stowe eked out a victory at Hartford for the Raiders’ third win this season.
After starting 0-8, PA-Stowe has gone 3-3 in its past six games and is now 3-11. Hartford is 0-14.
Middlebury 3, Peoples Academy-Stowe 2
Feb. 5
Middlebury outlasted host PA-Stowe to improve to 10-5-1.
The loss was PA-Stowe’s sixth by a single goal this season.
Nordic
Lamoille boys sixth, girls eighth at U-32
Feb. 8
The Lamoille Union boys skied to a sixth-place finish and the girls were eighth at the annual U-32 Invitational.
Lamoille’s boys team finished with 116 points; U-32 won the event with 33 points, Champlain Valley was second with 44 and BFA St. Albans third with 62.
The Lamoille girls were eighth with 145 points; Burlington won with 31 points, U-32 was second with 43, CVU third with 57 and Harwood fourth with 61.
Harwood’s Ava Thurston won the girls race by nearly three minutes with a time of 15:05.25; U-32’s Waylon Kurts won the boys race in 14:46.69.
Here’s a look at how Lamoille’s skiers did individually; skiers are listed by place, name and time.
Boys
10. Elias Gillen, 15:53.89
27. Hugh Johnson, 17:14.50
28. Liam McGee, 17:27.88
58. George Sullivan, 19:28.51
Girls
27. Mae Searles, 20:33.01
29. Wenzdae Wendling, 20:41.01
40. MegAnne Gilmore, 21:10.72
75. Anna Gale, 24:04.61
Dance
Lamoille second at league championships
Feb. 8
Lamoille’s varsity and junior varsity dance teams finished second across the board at the Northern Vermont Athletic Conference championships at Mount Mansfield.
The Lancers finished second in both jazz and hip-hop in the junior varsity and varsity competitions. Mount Mansfield won all four of those competitions, with South Burlington finishing third in varsity jazz and Middlebury finishing third in varsity hip-hop.