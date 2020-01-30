Boys basketball
Lamoille 36, Thetford 35
Jan. 28
Lamoille won a defensive slugfest to get back to .500 on the year, at 7-7.
Shane Royer, Jackson Stanton and Jake Randall led Lamoille, scoring nine points each.
Alex Emerson and Eamon Deffner led visiting Thetford with 12 points apiece.
After losing three straight, Lamoille has now won three of its last four to get to 7-7. Thetford, the defending Division 3 state champ, is 7-6.
Lamoille 52, Peoples Academy 49
Jan. 27
Down double digits in the third, Lamoille used a barrage of 3s to come storming back and steal the win on Peoples’ home court.
The two squads split their season series, with each winning on the other’s home floor.
Lamoille began its run in the third, chipping away at a 13-point deficit, then outscored Peoples 16-6 in the fourth to complete the comeback.
Shane Royer sparked the Lamoille comeback, connecting on five 3-pointers for the game and finishing with a game-high 19 points.
“Royer just went off,” PA coach Scott Verzilli said. “In the middle of the third into the fourth, he really started to light it up.”
Jackson Stanton added 12 points for Lamoille, and Verzilli credited his drives through the lane and kickouts to open shooters as another big reason for the Lamoille comeback.
“Our whole strategy was to keep him out of the lane, but he’s a hard young man to stop,” Verzilli said.
Peoples used a balanced offense to build its lead, but couldn’t pull away for good in the third and the Wolves offense fizzled late in the fourth after Lamoille took a small lead.
Joe Buonanno led the Wolves with 16 points, Charlie Veit had 14 and Tamirat Tomlinson had 12.
“It seemed like we were going to stretch our lead, but we just never could,” Verzilli said. “They were hitting their shots and we weren’t. Hats off to them.”
Peoples is now 6-5.
PA at Northfield
Jan. 24
Postponed.
Montpelier 55, Lamoille 35
Jan. 23
Montpelier pulled away from Lamoille after halftime for a road win.
Montpelier led 13-2 after the first quarter, 22-12 at halftime, and then doubled that 10-point lead after the break.
Montpelier’s Jonah Cattaneo led all scorers with 16 points and Tyler Ricker had 13.
Jackson Stanton led Lamoille with 13 points.
Peoples Academy 60, Winooski 55
Jan. 22
Five players hit double figures for Peoples Academy, and its balanced offense was strong enough to outlast visiting Winooski.
Joe Buonanno led Peoples with 14 points, Chandler Follensbee had 12, Tamirat Tomlinson and Charlie Veit had 11 points apiece and Sawyer Beck had 10.
Winooski’s Sharras Mciver led all scorers with 21 points, nearly all after halftime. Winooski mounted a comeback before Peoples pulled ahead to stay in the fourth quarter.
Lamoille 59, Harwood 47
Jan. 21
Lamoille’s bench came up big with 20 points as the Lancers won at Harwood.
“We needed that win,” Lamoille coach Hosea Crittenden said. “Very proud of the way the bench played.”
Starter Shane Royer led Lamoille with 17 points, Jackson Stanton and Bryce Conger had nine points apiece and Jake Randall had seven.
Harwood was led by Jasper Koliba’s 11 points and 10 points from Cooper Olney.
Girls basketball
Peoples 62, Northfield 23
Jan. 28
PA’s Paige Pierce and Shelby Wells teamed up to outscore visiting Northfield on their own, and Peoples improved to 10-2 with a dominant home win.
Pierce and Wells each scored 17 points for Peoples. Northfield’s Piper Mattsson led all scorers with 18 of her team’s 23 points.
The Wolves are in fourth place in a crowded Division 3 field, behind Thetford, Windsor and division-leading Lake Region.
Peoples Academy 58, Danville 55
Jan. 23
PA freshman Shelby Wells poured in a game-high 28 points in a tight road win over Danville.
Wells scored eight of her 28 in the second quarter as Peoples built a seven-point halftime lead. Danville chipped away after the break, but PA held on for the win.
Paige Pierce and Gracie Beck scored 11 points apiece for Peoples.
Colleen Flinn led Danville’s comeback, scoring 18 of her 23 points after halftime. Carlie Beliveau chipped in 10 points.
Danville dropped to 5-5.
Lake Region 57, Lamoille 32
Jan. 22
Up 29-19 at the break, Lake Region held Lamoille to 12 second-half points in the road win.
Tia Martinez led Lake Region with 19 points and Robyn Nelson had 11.
Nadya Bean led Lamoille with 16 points.
Lamoille is now 5-5, Lake Region 8-1.
Peoples Academy 67, Twinfield 20
Jan. 21
Peoples thumped Twinfield at home for its third straight win.
Shelby Wells and Gracie Beck led a balanced Wolves offense; Wells had 11 points and Beck had 10.
Eva Herbert and Kaitlin Andress led Twinfield with five points apiece.
Twinfield is now 1-10.
Girls hockey
Rutland 4, Peoples Academy-Stowe 3
Jan. 27
Elise Lidstone scored twice for Rutland as it outlasted visiting PA-Stowe.
Alexis Patterson added a goal and two assists for Rutland, Taylor Surething had the other score and Alyssa Kenney had two assists.
Abbie Rice led the PA-Stowe offense with two goals and Isabel Donza assisted on each of the Raiders’ scores.
PA-Stowe is now 1-9; Rutland is 6-5.
PA-Stowe at Missisquoi
Jan. 25
No details were available.
Boys hockey
Peoples Academy-Stowe at Rutland
Jan. 25
Postponed to Monday, Feb. 3.
PA-Stowe 7, South Burlington 2
Jan. 22
PA-Stowe’s Atticus Eiden scored a hat trick and assisted on another goal in a home win over South Burlington.
Adrian Bryan, Hayden Tibbits, Alex Tilgner and Landon Dubie had PA-Stowe’s other scores. Dubie, Tilgner, Cam Anderson, Charlie Davidow, Oli Paumgarten, Henry Paumgarten and Woody Reichelt all had assists.
Ray Thibeault had a goal and an assist for South Burlington, Zach Erickson had the other score and Logan Riddle made 28 saves.
PA-Stowe goalie Ethan Brown made 20 saves.
PA-Stowe is now 6-4, South Burlington 1-10-1.
Dance
Lamoille wins at Middlebury
Jan. 25
Lamoille’s varsity squad swept both hip-hop and jazz and the junior varsity took second at a competition at Middlebury.
Lamoille edged Middlebury in hip-hop and beat Colchester to win jazz. Burr & Burton was third in hip-hop and Middlebury third in jazz.
The Lamoille JV team took second with its own jazz routine; South Burlington won the JV competition and Middlebury was third.
Alpine
Lamoille falls to MMU at Cochran’s
Jan. 27
The Lancers lost to Mount Mansfield in the quarterfinals of a dual-course slalom event at Cochran’s Ski Area.
Mount Mansfield went on to beat Essex in the semifinals and Rice in the finals.
Rice’s Deena Jacunski won the girls race with a time of 1:05.73, and Mount Mansfield’s Brody Chipman won the boys race in 1:02.28.
Here’s a look at how Lamoille’s skiers did. Skiers are listed by finish, name and time.
Boys
17. Emmitt White, 1:22.78
21. Remy Dussault, 1:26.11
29. Ean Shedd, 1:39.20
33. Parker Elliott, 1:56.07
34. John Slaiman, 2:15.53
Girls
21. Lily Loomis, 1:34.11
23. Emma Edgley, 1:35.86
26. Eliza Goldsworthy, 1:39.46
29. Clara Hetger, 1:43.25
32. Annouck deRidder, 1:55.54
33. Sara Skarova, 1:59.94