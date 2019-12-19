Boys hockey
Spaulding 4, Peoples Academy-Stowe 3
Dec. 14
Christian Day scored twice in five minutes to power visiting Spaulding past the cooperative team from Peoples Academy-Stowe.
Atticus Eiden led the way for Peoples-Stowe, scoring once and assisting on the other two goals, scored by Rowan Keller and Hayden Tibbits. Goalie Ethan Brown made 29 saves.
Jameson Soloman and John Malnati had the other two goals for Spaulding and Kyle May stopped 23 shots in net.
PA-Stowe is 1-1, Spaulding 1-0.
PA-Stowe 5, Champlain Valley Union 1
Dec. 11
Atticus Eiden ‘s three-goal hat trick keyed the home win for Peoples Academy-Stowe in the Raiders’ season opener.
Alex Tilgner had a goal and an assist, Cam Anderson had two assists and Hayden Tibbits, Eames Eiden and Charlie Davidow all had assists.
Jacob Staton scored for CVU on an assist from Angelos Carroll.
Girls hockey
Woodstock 5, Peoples Academy-Stowe 4
Dec. 14
Woodstock outscored the cooperative team from Peoples Academy-Stowe in a scorcher to earn the road win.
The loss was PA-Stowe’s second single-goal loss this season, and the Raiders are now 0-2.
North Country-Lyndon 4, PA-Stowe 3
Dec. 11
Goals from Isabel Donza, Lexi James and Skyler Graves weren’t quite enough as the cooperative team from PA-Stowe dropped its season opener on the road at North Country-Lyndon.
Donza and Graves also had assists for the Raiders and goalie Ashley McHugh made 10 saves.
Korey Champney, Addie Petit, Reese Petit and Holly Stein scored for the cooperative team from North Country-Lyndon, which got 16 saves from goalie Courtney Lewis.
Boys basketball
Peoples Academy at Missisquoi
Dec. 17
Postponed due to weather.
Lamoille at Milton
Dec. 13
Postponed, rescheduled for this Saturday, Dec. 21, at Milton at 2:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Peoples Academy 35, Williamstown 33
Dec. 16
Paige Pierce’s 12 points paced Peoples Academy in a season-opening road win.
Junior center Gracie Beck had 10 points for Peoples and freshman guard Shelby Wells had eight in her varsity debut.
Peoples led 17-12 at halftime, then fended off a late push by the home team, in which Williamstown briefly took the lead in the third quarter.
Eliza Dwinell led Williamstown with seven points.
Montpelier at Peoples Academy
Dec. 13
Postponed; no reschedule date yet announced.