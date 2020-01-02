Girls basketball
Enosburg 48, Lamoille 28
Dec. 28
Up 21-13 at the half, Enosburg coasted past the Lancers in the championship game of the Lamoille Holiday Tournament.
Enosburg slammed the door on any Lamoille comeback by outscoring the Lancers 18-8 in the fourth quarter. Lydia Bowen, who was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament, led Enosburg with 17 points and Sophie Burns had 14.
Hannah LaRock paced Lamoille with 10 points.
Enosburg is now 3-0, Lamoille 2-1.
Peoples 47, Hazen 37
Dec. 28
Peoples bounced back from its first loss of the season with a win over rival Hazen in the consolation game of the Lamoille Holiday Tournament.
Peoples is now 3-1, Hazen 1-3.
Lamoille 33, Hazen 26
Dec. 27
Lamoille opened a double-digit lead by the end of the third quarter, then fended off Hazen’s comeback bid in the last quarter.
Lamoille led 13-8 at halftime and 22-11 after three.
Nadya Bean and Emma Dubie each scored seven to lead the Lamoille offense.
Hazen’s Alleigh Gabaree led all scorers with nine.
Enosburg 50, Peoples Academy 31
Dec. 27
Enosburg thumped Peoples in the opening round of the Lamoille Holiday Tournament.
Boys basketball
Lamoille Union at Peoples Academy
Dec. 30
Postponed to Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Lamoille 62, BFA Fairfax 47
Dec. 28
Three players hit double figures for Lamoille in the consolation game of the Lamoille Holiday Tournament.
Jackson Stanton led Lamoille with 17 points, Shane Royer had 12 and Ethan Alexander came off the bench to score 10.
“As a coach, I’m proud of the way the boys played against Fairfax” after losing a squeaker to Enosburg the night before, Lamoille coach Hosea Crittenden said.
Lamoille is 2-2, Fairfax 2-3.
Enosburg 66, Lamoille 62
Dec. 27
Shane Royer’s 25 points weren’t quite enough, as Enosburg eked out a win over the home team in the opening round of the Lamoille Holiday Tournament.
Jackson Stanton scored 16 points to go with Royer’s 25 for Lamoille. The two squads traded the lead throughout the game, with Enosburg making the final run to get the win.
Boys hockey
Peoples Academy-Stowe 6, Brookline, Mass., 2
Dec. 28
A balanced offense helped Peoples Academy-Stowe beat its second out-of-state opponent in as many days, as the Raiders thumped Brookline, Mass., to win the Middlebury Tournament.
The win gave PA-Stowe its second straight title at the annual event, known as the Brush Holiday Classic D-1 Tournament.
Six players scored for the Raiders; Atticus Eiden had a goal and two assists and Alex Tilgner and Henry Paumgarten each had a goal and an assist. Oli Paumgarten, Eames Eiden and Rowan Keller also scored, Adrian Bryan had an assist and Ethan Brown made 26 saves in goal.
Grayson Badger had a goal and an assist for Brookline, Colin Finnegan also scored and Jasper Reed and Rohan Gervais had assists.
PA-Stowe improved to 3-2.
Peoples Academy-Stowe 4, Lake Placid 1
Dec. 27
Four players scored as PA-Stowe snapped a two-game skid with a win over Lake Placid in the opening round of the Middlebury Tournament.
Atticus Eiden and Alex Tilgner each had a goal and an assist, with Tilgner setting up Eiden for an empty-net goal at the end of the game to slam the door after Lake Placid pulled goalie Brayden Munn. Henry Paumgarten and Landon Dubie also scored, Adrian Bryan, Rowan Keller and Oli Paumgarten had assists and goalie Ethan Brown made 33 saves.
Dylan Amell scored for Lake Placid and Munn made 23 saves.
Girls hockey
North Country-Lyndon 6, Peoples Academy-Stowe 3
Dec. 28
North Country-Lyndon scored three third-period goals to beat Peoples Academy-Stowe for the second time this season.
Peoples Academy-Stowe took one-goal leads on three separate occasions, but North Country-Lyndon rallied to tie it each time, then blew the game open in the third.
Eighth-graders Isabel Donza and Kate Tilgner scored two of PA-Stowe’s goals. Abbie Rice scored PA-Stowe’s other goal on a power play and Ashley McHugh stopped seven shots in goal.
North Country-Lyndon’s Reese Petit had a hat trick and Julia Ballinger, Clara Andre and Elizabeth Duranleau had single scores.
North Country-Lyndon is now 3-2, PA-Stowe 0-4.