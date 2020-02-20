Indoor track and field
Lamoille’s Gilmore, PA’s Craig win state titles
Feb. 15
A pair of local seniors, Lamoille Union’s MegAnne Gilmore and Peoples Academy’s Ben Craig, are state champions.
The pair competed in the 2020 Vermont indoor track and field championships last Saturday, Feb. 15, and each claimed a Division 2 crown in a running event. Gilmore won the 1,000 meters while Craig claimed the 600-meter title.
The title is Gilmore’s second in indoor track and field, as she also won the 1,000 meters in 2018 as a sophomore.
Gilmore won the 1,000 meters this time around in commanding fashion with a time of 3:12.36, over four seconds better than Missisquoi’s Ruth Brueckner (3:16.71). Sharon Academy’s Sophie Chestnut was a distant third with a time of 3:32.51.
Craig’s race was closer, as he ran a 1:27.14 to beat out Thetford’s Tad Darrah (1:27.89) by less than a second. Lake Region’s Alexander Cole was third in 1:30.37.
Both Gilmore and Craig recorded times that would have also won them the state championship in big-school Division 1; Gilmore would have beaten D-1 champ Sierra Fisher of South Burlington in the 1,000 meters by nearly four seconds, and Craig would have beaten St. Johnsbury’s Gabriel Heath by nearly the same span that he wond the D2 title by.
Both runners also competed in one other running event at the indoor track and field championships. Gilmore ran the 3,000, finishing second to Bellows Falls’ Abby Broadly (10:28.63) with a time of 11:34.97. Craig was 10th in the 300-meter dash with a time of 43.09; Vergennes’ Julio Quiles won the event with a time of 37.89.
Both Gilmore and Craig will be competing in the New England indoor track and field championships later this winter.
Dance
Lamoille second at state championships
Feb. 15
Lamoille came in second to Mount Mansfield in both hip-hop and jazz at the state championship competition in Vergennes.
Lamoille and Mount Mansfield had been swapping wins in the two categories throughout their regular season matchups, but Mount Mansfield took both categories in Vergennes. South Burlington was third in jazz and Colchester fourth. Middlebury took third in hip-hop and North Country was fourth.
Lamoille’s pair of second-place finishes earn the Lancers the chance to compete in the New England championships next month. New Englands will be held March 14 in Enfield, Conn.
Girls basketball
Peoples Academy 39, Hazen 31
Feb. 18
Down 21-17 at the half, Peoples held Hazen to four third-quarter points to pull ahead, then held on for the home win to round out the Wolves rivalry week.
Peoples beat neighboring schools Hazen, Stowe and BFA Fairfax in less than a week.
Mychaela Watson led Peoples with nine points, 10 rebounds and five blocks and Josie Simone added eight points and seven rebounds.
Hazen used 13 PA turnovers in the first half to build its lead before Peoples mounted its comeback in the third by outscoring the visiting team 15-4 in the quarter. Hazen’s Alleigh Gabaree led all scorers with 14 points.
Lake Region 49, Lamoille 29
Feb. 17
After an even opening quarter host Lake Region outscored Lamoille 30-8 over the second and third quarters to build an insurmountable lead.
The win secured the season sweep for Lake Region, the top team in Division 3.
Lamoille hung with Lake Region in the first, with the score 11-10 in favor of the home team to start the second before Lake Region went on its run before and after the half. Lamoille’s offense awoke in the fourth, but it was too late.
“We did not quit and battled throughout the fourth to actually win the quarter, which is a great sign for us going forward,” Lamoille coach Brian Barney said.
“We did not turn the ball over much, but we also did not shoot the ball well from the floor, which proved costly against a very good team,” Barney said.
Sakoya Sweeney and Tia Martinez led Lake Region’s attack with 12 points apiece and Robin Nelson had 11. Addie Martin led Lamoille with six points.
Lake Region improved to 15-2. Lamoille dropped to 7-10, 11th in Division 2. The Lancers likely need to win their final regular season games to climb into the top eight in the division and earn a home game in the upcoming D-2 playoffs.
Peoples Academy 57, Stowe 44
Feb. 17
Peoples Academy got 22 points from freshman Shelby Wells to overcome a strong night from Stowe senior Rachel Cunningham and complete the season sweep of the Raiders.
Cunningham, a four-year player for Stowe, finished with 27 points for the Raiders in her final game against the Wolves.
Josie Simone added nine points for Peoples and Paige Pierce had seven points and seven rebounds. Abby Lehmann had eight for Stowe and Jordyn Jackson had seven.
“We played a much better game than we did in our first meet up, and I’m really pleased with the girl’s effort this time and how they have been playing lately,” Stowe coach Marcy Falcone said. “We played our game, did a better job on the boards, kept turnovers low, and they didn’t back down.”
Oxbow 58, Lamoille 45
Feb. 15
Lamoille took a 28-24 lead into the half, but Oxbow outscored the Lancers by ten in the third to build a lead the Lancers couldn’t overcome.
“There was no quit in this team, we were scrappy right until the very end,” Lamoille coach Brian Barney said.
Heidi Tinker connected on six 3-pointers to lead the Lamoille with 18 points and Nadya Bean nearly matched her with 17 points.
Tiffany Longmoore scored 23 points to lead Oxbow, which went 7-for-11 from the foul line in the fourth to seal the win, and Emma Parkin had 16.
Oxbow improved to 11-4.
Peoples Academy 45, BFA Fairfax 43
Feb. 13
Up two at the half, Peoples maintained that edge after a back-and-forth battle after the break to get the win over visiting BFA-Fairfax.
The win was PA’s second over rival Fairfax this season.
Shelby Wells and Mychaela Watson lead Peoples with 14 points apiece.
Hazel Abree led Fairfax with 12 points, Paige Superneau had 11 and Jaycee Douglass had 10.
Fairfax dropped to 8-7.
Lamoille 43, Montpelier 39
Feb. 12
Lamoille snapped a two-game skid with a close road win over Montpelier.
Boys hockey
Peoples Academy-Stowe 6, Middlebury 5
Feb. 14
Three players scored two goals apiece to lead PA-Stowe to a high-scoring road win over host Middlebury.
The two squads split their regular season series, with each winning on the other’s home ice.
Atticus Eiden, Eames Eiden and Alex Tilgner scored the goals for PA-Stowe. Henry Paumgarten piled up five assists, Atticus Eiden had three and Tilgner had two.
Ryan Nadeau led the Middlebury offense with a hat trick and an assist, Devon Kearns and Tucker Stearns also scored and assists on another goal and Hale Hescock had two assists.
PA-Stowe’s Ethan Brown made 22 saves; Middlebury’s Zeke Hooper had 11 saves.
PA-Stowe improved to 11-6, Middlebury dropped to 9-8. PA-Stowe was in fourth in Division 1 at press time, just ahead of Spaulding and Middlebury. Wins in two of PA-Stowe’s final three games should lock the Raiders into the top four for the upcoming D-1 playoffs.
PA-Stowe 5, Colchester 3
Feb. 12
PA-Stowe went on the road and beat Colchester to bounce back from a tight loss to BFA St. Albans the game before.
Girls hockey
Peoples Academy-Stowe 8, Brattleboro 3
Feb. 15
Skyler Graves’ hat trick helped power PA-Stowe to the home win over Brattleboro on “Pack the Jack” night.
Wearing pink uniforms on breast cancer awareness night, the Raiders used the event as a fundraiser for that cause.
“Skyler Graves had a phenomenal game, played incredible defense and had a hat trick,” said Raiders assistant coach Karl Lipsky.
Abbie Rice had two goals and Natalee Chauvin, Isabel Donza and Lexi James all had single scores.
Raiders goalie Ashley McHugh stopped 16 shots.
No 5-11, PA-Stowe has won five of its last eight games after starting the season 0-8.
Peoples Academy-Stowe 4, South Burlington 1
Feb. 12
South Burlington scored first, but host PA-Stowe responded with the next four goals to get the win.
Lilly Keller led the way for PA-Stowe with a pair of goals, Abbie Rice and Lexi James had single scores and Ashley McHugh made eight saves in goal.
Boys basketball
Peoples Academy 69, Northfield 56
Feb. 17
Up 57-45 to start the fourth, Peoples swapped buckets with host Northfield in the final quarter to get the win and improved to 10-8.
Charlie Veit had another strong outing with 23 points and Joe Buonanno chipped in with 16 points.
“Joe and Charlie both had great games,” PA coach Scott Verzilli said. Tamirat Tomlinson added 11 for the Wolves and Chandler Follensbee had 10.
Caiden Crawford-Stempel led Northfield with 14 points, Preston Lily and Carson Smit had 12 points apiece and James Stephens had 10.
Peoples improved to 10-8; the Wolves look to have locked up a top-eight seed in the Division 3 postseason and will try to climb up the standings for an easier first-round matchup with wins in their final two regular season games.
Peoples Academy 62, Richford 31
Feb. 14
PA’s Charlie Veit poured in 32 points to lead the Wolves to a home win over Richford.
The win snapped a three-game losing skid for Peoples.
Seven other players scored for Peoples, which built a 33-13 lead by halftime then sealed the deal by outscoring Richford 17-5 in the third quarter.
Nick Caswell led Richford with 11 points.
Lamoille 45, Lake Region 39
Feb. 13
Lamoille outscored visiting Lake Region by six after halftime to pull away for the win in a defensive battle.
The two squads were tied at 27-27 at the break. Shane Royer led Lamoille with 17 points and Jackson Stanton added 10 points.
Braydon Leach led Lake Region with 13 points and Jackson King had nine.
Lamoille improved to 9-9; ranked No. 11 in Division 2 after the win, the Lancers likely need to win their final two regular season games to climb into the top eight in the division and earn a home playoff game in the opening round of the D-2 postseason that starts next week.
Lake Region dropped to 5-13.
Winooski 53, Peoples Academy 33
Feb. 12
Two players notched double-doubles for host Winooski at it thumped Peoples.
Max Gordon led Winooski with 18 points and 10 rebounds, Trevon Bradley had 15 points and 10 assists and Sharras McIver chipped in 10 points.
Charlie Veit led Peoples with 16 points.
Nordic
PA’s Smith, Osborne fourth at Hard’ack
Feb. 15
Peoples Academy’s Linden Osborne and Eli Smith each finished fourth in a race at Hard’ack.
Osborne skied a 22:04.3 to come in fourth; BFA St. Albans’ Lydia Hodgeman won in 20:32.5, Champlain Valley Union’s Emma Crum was second and U-32’s Shams Ferver third.
Smith skied an 18:10.6 for his fourth-place finish. U-32’s Waylon Kurts won in 17:36.7, CVU’s Gus Lunde was second and Burlington’s Ethan Hobbs third, eleven seconds ahead of Smith.
Brianna Reeves (51st), Maya Remick (53rd) and Adele Valcour-Ramirez (59th) also skied for the PA girls. Other boys skiing for Peoples were Jason Wang (53rd) and Tristan Williams (55th).
Lamoille’s Henderson wins at Lyndon Carnival
Feb. 14
Lamoille’s Jasper Henderson skied to a win at the Lyndon Carnival, and seven of his teammates joined him in the top-ten at the event.
Henderson skied a 13:12 to win the boys race. Harwood’s Carlton Cummiskey was second in 13:43 and Lamoille’s Elias Gillen was third in 14:01. Also skiing for Lamoille, Erubey Lopez was fifth in 14:11 and Liam McGee eighth in 15:15. Hugh Johnson (11th) and George Sullivan (13th) also skied well for the Lamoille boys.
Four Lamoille girls cracked the top ten, with Wenzdae Wendling leading the group in third with a time of 18:02. Mae Searles was fourth in 18:18, Adelle MacDowell fifth in 18:19 and Kaylee White sixth in 19:26. Anna Gale (16th) also cracked the top 20 for the Lancers.
Harwood’s Maisie Franke won the girls race in 15:59.