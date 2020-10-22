Girls’ soccer
Peoples Academy 1, Stowe 0 (OT)
Oct. 19
Peoples Academy scored the only goal of the game late in overtime to outlast rival Stowe and to get its first win of the season.
After a scoreless regulation Anna Isselhardt scored for Peoples with just over two minutes left in the first overtime. Weslie Carlson assisted on the goal and Wolves’ keeper Josie Simone stopped eight shots in her first game back from injury.
Stowe goalie Anika Wagner made four saves.
The win was PA’s first this year; the young Wolves squad was on the wrong end of some high-scoring games earlier in the COVID-shortened season but had played its last two opponents tough, losing one-goal games to both Lake Region and Montpelier.
“We’ve been defending much better lately,” PA coach Jim Eisenhardt said. “Now we just have to put the ball in the net a little more often.”
Eisenhardt’s young squad, which has been racked by injuries on top of being fairly inexperienced, was scheduled to close out the regular season with a road game at defending Division 3 champ Thetford on Wednesday, after press time, and then a home tilt against Twinfield on Friday.
“We’ve been working hard, and defensively we’ve found some confidence,” Eisenhardt said. “We’ve got a very young team that’s starting to mature.”
Peoples improved to 1-6 with the win and moved up to 13th in D-3. Stowe dropped to 2-5, 12th in the division. Both squads look to have locked up a playoff spot in the upcoming D-3 postseason that starts next week, but would likely need to win out to climb much higher in the final regular season standings.
Lamoille 0, North Country 0
Oct. 19
Lamoille keeper Emily Hutchins stacked up 12 saves to help the Lancers forge a tie with visiting North Country, a Division-1 squad.
Lamoille had a record of 2-3-1 following the result with North Country. The Lancers were scheduled to play at Lyndon on Wednesday, after press time, and then close out the regular season with a home game against Northfield-Williamstown on Saturday.
Ranked 13th in a stacked Division-2 field heading into their final two games, wins in those final two contests could help Lamoille climb up the standings and possibly earn a home game in the opening round of the D-2 playoffs that begin next week.
U-32 5, Lamoille 0
Oct. 16
Caroline Kirby struck for a hat trick and assisted on her team’s other two scores to lead visiting U-32 to the win over Lamoille.
Lamoille keeper Emily Hutchins stacked up 11 saves in the loss; U-32 keeper Evie Moore made two saves.
Montpelier 1, Peoples Academy 0
Oct. 17
Montpelier’s Sienna Mills scored with 30 seconds to play to thwart PA’s upset bid and get her team the home win.
Shelby Wells stacked up 10 saves for Peoples while filling in in goal for injured starting keeper Josie Simone.
“She did a great job, kept us in the game,” PA coach Jim Eisenhardt said. “It was our best defensive effort of the year.”
Boys’ soccer
Lamoille 3, Lyndon 2
Oct. 20
PA 4, Thetford 1
Oct. 19
U-32 3, Lamoille 2
Oct. 17
Lamoille rallied from single-goal deficits twice, but the Lancers’ comeback bids ultimately came up short as visiting U-32 eked out the win in Hyde Park.
“We are finally seeing all of our hard work pay off,” Lamoille coach Brett Sarsfield said. “To have a solid win at Randolph, and then battle back after being down twice against U-32, we are really coming together as a group.”
Erubey Lopez and Jackson Stanton each scored for Lamoille, bringing the Lancers back from down 1-0 and 2-1 to tie it each time.
“These past two games have been our best soccer all season; I feel confident we are peaking heading into our last two regular season games,” Sarsfield said.
Trevor Clayton, Dylan Clayton and Finn O’Donnell scored for U-32.
Lamoille was 1-4-1 after the loss and in 11th place in Division 2. The Lancers likely need to win out to climb further up the D-2 standings and possibly earn a home game in the D-2 playoffs that begin next week.
Montpelier 1, Peoples Academy 0 (OT)
Oct. 17
Montpelier’s Quinn Mills scored the game winner less than a minute into overtime to help his team get the victory over visiting Peoples in a rough-and-tumble contest.
“Difficult way to end a very even game,” PA coach Angie Faraci said about the loss in the extra session. All told the two squads were whistled for a combined 27 fouls and three yellow cards were handed out.
Ben Collier assisted on Mills’ score and Max Weinstein made three saves in goal for Montpelier.
PA’s Dylan Haskins made six saves. “He had a phenomenal game,” PA coach Angie Faraci said about her goalie.
Peoples was 3-3 after the loss and in seventh in Division 3. A win in at least one of the Wolves’ final two games would likely lock up a home playoff game in the D-3 playoffs that begin next week.
Lamoille 2, Randolph 0
Oct. 14
Lamoille senior Erubey Lopez scored twice to lead the Lancers to their first win of the season.
Peoples Academy 5, Lake Region 1
Oct. 14
Norris Duff assisted on four of PA’s five scores as the Wolves trounced Lake Region to snap a two-game losing skid.
Charlie Veit and Gabe Carlson scored on headers, both served up by Duff, to make it 2-0 Peoples by the half. Just after the half Duff served up a corner kick to Ollie Nigro, who scored to make it 3-0; midway through the second Duff then served a free kick into the box that Reese Wheeler was able to score on, and Carlson followed that up by scoring on a direct kick minutes later to make it 5-0 Wolves.
Lake Region’s Brock Young scored with two minutes to play to get his team on the board.
PA goalie Dylan Haskins stopped two shots; two Lake Region’s keepers teamed up to make six saves.
Cross Country
Lamoille girls third, boys sixth at conference championships
Oct. 17
Led by a third-place finish by Maggie McGee, the Lamoille Union girls’ cross country team finished third at the Northern Vermont Athletic Conference championship races at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center.
McGee ran a 21:43.5 to finish third; St. Johnsbury’s Merrick Hemond won in 21:17.5 and her teammate Isabella Bostic was second in 21:23.8. Craftsbury Academy’s Camille Bolduc was fourth, less than two seconds behind McGee, with a time of 21:45.2.
The Lamoille girls team finished with 77 points. St. Johnsbury won the conference title with 32 and U-32 was second with 33. For the boys, St. Johnsbury won with 33 points, U-32 was second with 39 and Craftsbury third with 83; Lamoille was sixth with 151 points.
Here’s a rundown of how McGee and her fellow Lamoille harriers did at the conference championship races. Runners are listed by order of finish, name and time.
Girls’ race
3. Maggie McGee, 21:43.5
16. Adelle MacDowell, 23:20.1
23. Natalie Start, 25:52.7
24. Anna Gale, 26:12.8
28. Mae Searles, 28:02.4
34. Sara Sargent, 29:42.8
Boys’ race
22. Adam Gawrys, 20:30.1
41. Garrett Manosh, 22:21
43. James Ripley, 22:22.5
50. Jacob Rockwood, 22:47.7
52. Mason Porter, 22:53.9
110. Michael Sargent, 32:47.6
112. Jordan Sartwell, 33.16.2
Football
Mount Abraham 28, Fairfax-Lamoille 21
Oct. 17
Host Mount Abraham intercepted an errant pass late in regulation to squash Fairfax-Lamoille’s attempt at a game-tying drive.
Mount Mansfield 34, Fairfax-Lamoille 30
Oct. 14
Down 28-7 at halftime, Fairfax-Lamoille came storming back to take a 30-28 lead only to see Mount Mansfield score on the game’s final play to get the win.
Mount Mansfield’s Owen Trudeau threw for 217 yards and four touchdowns, including the game winner as time expired. Austin Wilcoxen caught the game-winning score and two others.
Fairfax-Lamoille’s Will Mlcuch threw for three touchdowns and kicked the go-ahead field goal that put Fairfax-Lamoille up 30-28 late. Cooper Harvey also had a touchdown toss, Shaun Gibson, Ryan Goodman, Riley Greene and Gabe Cotnoir all caught one touchdown and Kenny Salls had two interceptions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.