High school sports is back.
Teams from Lamoille Union and Peoples Academy kicked off their seasons earlier this week, a month later than usual for fall sports, as part of the measured approach to reopening schools and allowing school activities during the pandemic.
The Lancers and Wolves soccer teams are set to face off in their annual rivalry games later this week; here’s a look at the schedules for all four of those teams, plus the golf, football cross country and bass fishing squads at both schools.
Lamoille Union schedule
Friday, Oct. 2
4 p.m., girls’ soccer hosts Peoples Academy
Saturday, Oct. 3
TBD, bass fishing at South Hero for state championship tournament
1 p.m., football at CVU
3 p.m., boys soccer hosts Peoples Academy
Tuesday, Oct. 5
4 p.m., boys soccer hosts North Country
Wednesday, Oct. 6
TDB, cross country at St. Johnsbury
4 p.m., girls soccer hosts North Country
4 p.m., football hosts Essex
Peoples Academy schedule
Thursday, Oct. 1
11 a.m., boys’ golf at state sectionals at Woodstock
Friday, Oct. 2
4 p.m., girls’ soccer at Lamoille Union
Saturday, Oct. 3
3 p.m., boys’ soccer at Lamoille Union
Tuesday, Oct. 6
7 p.m., boys’ soccer at U-32
Wednesday, Oct. 6
7 p.m., girls’ soccer at U-32
Weekly roundup
Girls’ soccer
Harwood 9, Lamoille 0
Sept. 29
Host Harwood piled on nine goals to hand Lamoille a tough road loss in the season opener for both teams.
Tanum Nelson and Louisa Thomsen each had had tricks for Harwood, which led 2-0 at the half then broke the game open in the second.
North Country 5, Peoples 1
Sept. 29
Division-1 North Country scored three times before halftime, then added two goals after the break to get the road win over Peoples in the season opener for both teams.
PA’s Shelby Wells scored in the first half to make it 1-1 before North Country pulled away.
Football
Burlington-South Burlington 25, Fairfax-Lamoille 20
Sept. 26
Bassiru Diawara threw three touchdowns for Burlington-South Burlington against Fairfax-Lamoille in the season opener of the 7-on-7 league for both squads.
Fairfax-Lamoille’s Will Mlcuch matched that offensive production with three touchdown passes of his own.
Teddy Munson, Kenny Salls and Shaun Gibson each caught one of Mlcuch’s touchdown throws.
