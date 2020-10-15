Girls’ soccer
Lamoille 4, Randolph 0
Oct. 13
Lake Region 3, Peoples Academy 2 (OT)
Oct. 13
Thetford 2, Lamoille 1 (OT)
Oct. 10
Lamoille rallied late to force overtime, but host Thetford netted the game-winner less than a minute into the extra session to escape the Lancers’ upset bid.
Thetford went up 1-0 early in the second half; the Lancers trailed the rest of the way until Phoebe Loomis scored with eight minutes left in regulation to force extra time.
Lamoille goalie Emily Hutchins made 11 saves. Lamoille dropped to 1-2, Thetford is 3-0.
Harwood 6, Peoples Academy 1
Oct. 10
Up 1-0 at the half, Harwood poured in five goals after the break to pull away from host Peoples.
Tanum Nelson led Harwood with a hat trick; PA’s goal came courtesy of Gabrielle Schaffer, who scored on a free kick.
Peoples dropped to 0-4, Harwood improved to 3-0.
U-32 8, Peoples Academy 1
Oct. 8
Caroline Kirby piled up four goals and two assists to lead U-32 to the win over Peoples.
Boys’ soccer
Harwood 2, Peoples Academy 1
Oct. 12
Harwood struck for two first-half goals, then fended of a second-half surge by host Peoples to get the win.
Finn O’Hara and Hayden Adams scored for Harwood to make it 2-0 at the break. Peoples rallied after halftime, with Ollie Nigro scoring on a direct kick to get his team back in the game, but the Wolves comeback bid ultimately came up short.
Peoples goalie Dylan Haskins made four saves, Harwood keeper Jacob Collier made six stops.
Harwood improved to 4-1, Peoples dropped to 2-2.
Lamoille 1, Thetford 1 (OT)
Oct. 10
Lamoille went on the road and forged a tie with host Thetford.
Emmitt White scored for Lamoille; Dylan Moody A’ness had the goal for Thetford and the two squads battled through a scoreless overtime to tie.
Lamoille is now 0-3-1. After two shutout losses to start the year, the Lancers are starting to find their offense, scoring their first goal of the season in a tight loss to North Country before the tie with Thetford.
“Our ability to move the ball and create dangerous scoring chances is rapidly improving, and our expectations are on the rise going into our next games,” Lamoille coach Brett Sarsfield said.
“We keep growing with each game and it is showing,” he added. “The senior leadership is going to carry us through this short season, and it is exciting to see all the pieces come together.”
Thetford is 1-1-2.
Football
Fairfax-Lamoille 27, Colchester 17
Oct. 9
Cooper Harvey and Will Mlcuch each threw a pair of touchdown passes to lead Fairfax-Lamoille to the win over Colchester.
Harvey threw his scores to Aidan Fisher; Mlcuch threw both his touchdowns to Shaun Gibson.
For Colchester, Alex Rublee and Carson Corrigan each threw one touchdown; Blake Cardinal and Jake Perrotte caught the two scores.
Cross Country
McGee third at Harwood
Oct. 10
Lamoille standout Maggie McGee finished third, just eight seconds out of second place, at a meet hosted by Harwood.
The Highlanders’ all-state runner Ava Thurston won the girls race in 19:40.2; Rice’s Emily Bloom was second in 20:22.7 and McGee third in 20:30.8.
Lamoille’s Adelle MacDowell also cracked the top 10, finishing 10th in 22:49.8. Also running for the Lancers, Natalie Start was 20th, Anna Gale was 25th and Mae Searles was 34th.
The Lamoille girls finished third as a team with 70 points. Harwood, which put five runners in the top 10, won with 23 points and Middlebury was second with 60.
For the Lamoille boys, Adam Gawrys was the top runner with a 23rd-place finish in 19:53.9. Garrett Manosh was 39th in 21:26.7, Mason Porter was 41st in 21:34.6 and Jacob Rockwood was 52nd in 22:19
North Country’s James Cilwik won the boys race in 17:16.4. The Harwood and Spaulding boys’ teams finished tied for first with 62 points each; Lamoille was eighth with 188 points.
