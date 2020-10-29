Girls’ soccer
No. 4 Vergennes 2, No. 13 Peoples 1
Oct. 27
Fourth-ranked Vergennes built a 2-0 lead, then survived PA’s comeback bid in the second to get the win in the opening round of the Division 3 playoffs.
Felicia Poirier had a goal and an assist for Vergennes, Sydney Weber had the other goal and Rhode Miguel had an assist. Vergennes scored midway through the first to go up 1-0, then added a second goal after the break, when Peoples was pushing to net the equalizer.
Steady pressure by Peoples, even after Vergennes second score, ultimately paid off when senior Katie Crouse scored with just over 10 minutes left to play. The Wolves continued their push, but came up short in their bid to upset the team that is a trendy pick to claim the D-3 crown.
“We worked hard the whole game, we had a lot of the play in their end, we just couldn’t get that second goal,” PA coach Jim Eisenhardt said.
Wolves goalie Josie Simone made five saves. Vergennes keeper Kate Gosliga stopped three shots.
Peoples finishes the year with a record of 2-8, Vergennes improved to 5-2-3 and will host a D-3 quarterfinal matchup on Saturday.
Northfield-Williamstown 2, Lamoille 0
Oct. 24
Grata Smith and Becca Dupree each scored for Northfield-Williamstown as it left Hyde Park with a regular-season-ending win over the Lancers.
Both Northfield-Williamstown goals came before halftime, and Lamoille was unable to break through after the break.
“We went very offensive in the second half,” Lamoille coach Amy Sparks said. “We threw an extra player forward, we just couldn’t make it happen.”
“It was just one of those games, once they got that 2-0 lead they went very defensive and it was just hard to break them down at that point,” Sparks said.
Lamoille goalie Emily Hutchins made seven saves; Northfield-Williamstown keeper Ciera Sweet stopped six shots.
The loss dropped Lamoille to 3-4-1 and pushed the Lancers outside the top eight in the final regular-season standings, ensuring the team would open the 2020 playoffs on the road. The No. 10 Lancers were scheduled to play at No. 7 Springfield in the opening round of the Division 2 playoffs on Wednesday, after press time. The game is a rematch of Lamoille’s opening-round game last year, when the Lancers fell at Springfield.
“We’re excited for the rematch for sure,” Sparks said.
Peoples Academy 3, Twinfield 0
Oct. 23
Peoples closed out the regular season with a dominant home win over Twinfield.
Shelby Wells scored twice for Peoples and Weslie Carlson had the other goal. Wells and Carlson both scored on rebounds in the first half to make it 2-0, then Wells added the insurance goal after the break on an assist from Lucy Nigro.
PA keeper Josie Simone only had to make one save to preserve the shutout win.
Lamoille 5, Lyndon 0
Oct. 21
Barrett Freeman’s hat trick helped power Lamoille to the road win over host Lyndon.
Olivia Alexander and Grace Kirk also scored for the Lancers and Phoebe Loomis served up two assists. Lancers’ goalie Emily Hutchins made three saves to preserve the shutout win.
The win got Lamoille back to .500 on the season at 3-3-1. The Lancers moved up to eighth in Division 2 with the victory with one regular-season game to go.
Thetford 1, Peoples Academy 0
Oct. 21
Peoples Academy went on the road and nearly pulled off the upset of defending Division-3 champ Thetford.
“We gave up an unfortunate goal about 20 minutes in,” PA coach Jim Eisenhardt said. “For the most part we had control. We played them really even, we had lots of opportunities we just couldn’t get a good chance.”
Wolves’ keeper Josie Simone stopped eight shots in the loss.
Boys’ soccer
No. 9 Northfield-Williamstown 2, No. 8 Lamoille 1
Oct. 27
Logan Amell scored the game-winning goal with just 7 minutes left in regulation as No. 9 Northfield-Williamstown outlasted No. 8 Lamoille, ending the Lancers season in a heartbreaker.
“We played a tenacious Northfield/Williamstown team that battled well and capitalized on the counter-attack,” Lamoille coach Brett Sarsfield said. “We had plenty of opportunities to find success today, but we just couldn't get the ball in the back of the net.”
The Lancers jumped on Northfield-Williamstown early, going up 1-0 four minutes into the game, but the visiting team rallied to tie it before Amell’s goal late in regulation.
Liam McGee scored Lamoille’s goal, converting a penalty kick. Ethan Monmany-Utton scored the other goal for Northfield-Williamstown and Cam Shangraw had the assist on Amell’s goal.
Lamoille finishes the season 3-5-1 in Sarsfield’s first season at the helm.
“It's frustrating seeing how far we have come as a group to end the season like this, but we have to thank our nine seniors for setting new expectations for this program going forward,” Sarsfield said. “I’m proud of the boys, and they should hold their heads high for the contributions they made to the program.”
No. 4 Peoples Academy 9, No. 13 Windsor 0
Oct. 27
Gabe Carlson notched a hat trick and Charlie Veit had two goals and two assists as fourth-ranked Peoples blasted No. 13 Windsor to open the Division 3 playoffs.
Peoples put Windsor away early and was up 5-0 at the break. Norris Duff added a goal and an assist for the Wolves, Nathan Nolan and Ollie Nigro also scored along with freshman Max Kuhnle, who tallied his first varsity goal, and Reese Wheeler had two assists.
PA goalie Dylan Haskins stopped two shots; faced with a constant barrage of shots by the Wolves, Windsor keeper Jacob Singelas stacked up 18 saves.
PA coach Angie Faraci has 22 players on her playoff roster, and all of them logged some playing time in the blowout win.
“I was impressed at how the younger players stepped in to play in a varsity game and how the team encouraged each other in all their successes,” Faraci said.
Peoples improved to 6-3 and will host No. 5 Leland & Gray on Friday at 3 p.m. in the Division 3 quarterfinals.
Lamoille 1, Northfield-Williamstown 0
Oct. 23
Lamoille’s Bryce Asper converted on a penalty kick late in the first half for the only score of the game as the Lancers won on Senior Day and ensured themselves a home playoff game.
After starting the season 0-3, Lamoille closed out the COVID-shortened regular season by going 3-1-1 in its final five games.
Asper’s score came with 7:50 left in regulation, when a defender from Northfield-Williamstown took down Lamoille’s George Sullivan inside the box. Asper’s goal came as Lamoille overcame a bit of a slow start and slowly ratcheted up the pressure on Northfield-Williamstown, controlling play and putting pressure on the opposing goal as halftime approached.
Lamoille keeper Teddy Levin, one of nine seniors honored on the day, pitched a shutout in his final regular season contest between the pipes.
Lamoille coach Brett Sarsfield gives his nine seniors much of the credit for the team’s late-season charge up the D-2 standings. Early in the season, Sarsfield said he “told the nine seniors we would go as far as they could take us.”
“It’s great to see them leading us as we head into these important games,” he added, particularly as he implemented his own system as a first-year coach.
“I’m grateful the players are going along with this process, it shows a lot of growth and maturity as athletes,” Sarsfield said. “I think it’s exciting to see where we are now.”
Lamoille’s win pushed the Lancers ahead of Northfield-Williamstown and Hartford in the final regular season standings for Division 2.
Peoples Academy 3, Randolph 0
Oct. 22
Wolves’ senior Charlie Veit accounted for two goals on Senior Day as Peoples Academy closed out the regular season with a win.
After a scoreless first half dominated by Peoples, who outshot Randolph 9-1, the Wolves finally broke through late in the second. Landon Dubie scored on a penalty kick after Gabe Carlson was taken down to make it 1-0 in minute 68. Veit scored on a cross from Nathan Nolan two minutes later to make it 2-0 and then a cross by Veit in front of the net bounced of a Randolph defender into the net for the final margin.
PA goalie Chandler Follensbee made three saves to preserve the clean sheet. The Wolves peppered Randolph keeper Levi West, who kept his team in the game and finished with 25 saves on the day.
Peoples closed out the regular season on a two-game winning streak to finish 5-3. The Wolves’ only losses on the season were one-goal games to a trio of Division 2 contenders, Harwood, Montpelier and U-32.
Football
Rice 12, Fairfax-Lamoille 7
Oct. 24
Up 12-0 at halftime, visiting Rice survived Fairfax-Lamoille’s comeback bid to get the win.
Will Mlcuch threw a touchdown pass to Shaun Gibson to get Fairfax-Lamoille back in the game after halftime, but the team’s final drive came up short as time expired with Fairfax-Lamoille on Rice’s 1-yard line, unable to get off a possible game-winning play before time ran out.
Zach Roy and Kaden Deconinck threw touchdown passes for Rice and David Gosselin and Imani Mbayu had the receiving scores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.