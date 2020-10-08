Girls’ soccer
Lamoille Union 4, Peoples Academy 1
Oct. 2
Up 1-0 at the half, host Lamoille withstood a rally by Peoples and then put the game away with three straight goals to get the win in the two team’s annual rivalry game.
The victory was the first for the Lamoille girls’ squad over the Wolves in more than a decade.
Barrett Freeman led the way for Lamoille; the sophomore scored the Lancers’ first goal on an assist from Grace Kirk to put them up 1-0, then slammed the door with her second goal on Ren Cota’s assist to make it 4-1 late.
Peoples scored on a free kick by Ariana Keene just after the half to tie things up, but Lamoille’s Heidi Tinker responded with her own goal within a minute to put Lamoille on top.
“It looked like we were back in the game, and within one minute they had gone ahead again,” PA coach Jim Eisenhardt said.
Phoebe Loomis drew and scored on a penalty kick to put the Lancers up 3-1 before Freeman added her second goal.
Lamoille goalie Emily Hutchins made five saves; PA keeper Josie Simone stopped 10 shots.
Lamoille improved to 1-1 on the season, Peoples dropped to 0-2.
Boys’ soccer
North Country 2, Lamoille Union 1
Oct. 6
U-32 2, Peoples Academy 1
Oct. 6
Peoples Academy 2, Lamoille 0
Oct. 3
Peoples Academy scored once in each half to leave Hyde Park with the win over rival Lamoille.
Charlie Veit and Sawyer Beck scored the goals for Peoples. Veit’s tally came in the 20th minute, when Oli Nigro served up a direct kick into the box to Veit, who scored to make it 1-0 Wolves. Beck scored midway through the second half to put the game away, collecting the ball at the top of the box and lofting a shot over Lamoille’s keeper.
PA senior keeper Dylan Haskins made four saves to post his first shutout of the season.
Wolves’ coach Angie Faraci implemented a new system for her squad for the game and praised her team’s ability to get their feet under them while playing, particularly the younger players getting their first varsity minutes.
“The team rallied together and made passes, moved the ball around and found open lanes to create goal-scoring opportunities,” Faraci said.
New Lamoille coach Brett Sarsfield is implementing his own new system on the fly this season, with no preseason games thanks to the pandemic and the team jumping right into the middle of its tough Capital League schedule.
“We’re just thankful to be playing right now,” Sarsfield said. “We’re going to keep growing and get there. It’s taking a bit of time to find our rhythm but I’m optimistic going forward.”
Peoples improved to 2-0 on the season, Lamoille dropped to 0-2.
Harwood 4, Lamoille 0
Sept. 30
Four players scored for host Harwood as it upended Lamoille in the season opener for both teams.
Gavin Thomsen, Finn O’Hara, Sawyer Simmons and Hayden Adams all scored for Harwood.
Peoples Academy 2, North Country 1
Sept. 30
Gabe Carlson scored a goal and had an assist to lead host Peoples to the win in the Wolves first game of the COVID-shortened fall season.
Oliver Nigro scored PA’s other goal and Norris Duff had an assist. Wolves’ goalie Dylan Haskins made six saves.
Amos Willey scored for North Country midway through the second half and Travis Pepin made seven saves in goal.
Football
Champlain Valley Union 35, Fairfax-Lamoille 34 (OT)
Oct. 3
CVU’s Sebastian D’Amico knocked down Fairfax-Lamoille’s two-point pass attempt to seal the win for the home team.
Jake Bowe threw two touchdowns for CVU and Isaac Bergeron tossed three scores, including the go-ahead score in overtime to Alex Provost.
Will Mlcuch threw for 270 yards and five touchdowns for Fairfax-Lamoille and Ashton Longe, Kenny Salls, Riley Greene and Shaun Gibson had touchdown catches for the Bullets. After scoring a touchdown to get within one point, Fairfax-Lamoille opted to go for two points and the win instead of tying things up with an extra point.
Fairfax-Lamoille 29, St. Albans 0
Sept. 30
Fairfax-Lamoille quarterback Will Mlcuch threw for three touchdowns and almost 400 yards to lead his team to its first win of the year.
Mlcuch finished with 384 yards passing to go with this three touchdown tosses. Kenny Salls, Cooper Harvey and Teddy Munson all caught one touchdown and Ashton Longe returned an interception for another touchdown.
Fairfax-Lamoille led 6-0 at halftime before blowing the game open after the break.
Golf
PA eighth at state qualifying tournament
Oct. 1
PA’s boys golf team finished eighth at the Division 2 state championship qualifying tournament at Woodstock Country Club.
Only the top six teams advanced to the D-2 state championship tournament, held earlier this week. Stowe was the top scoring team at the qualifying tournament with a score of 351; Hartford was second with a 359, U-32 third with a 361, Stratton fourth, Lyndon fifth and Harwood sixth.
Peoples shot a 410 to finish eighth, just two shots back of seventh-place Otter Valley. The Wolves were led by Timothy Whyte’s 92 and Hayden Tibbits’ 94. Ashton Tibbits shot a 109 and Noble Beerworth a 115.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.