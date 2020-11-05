Cross Country
McGee second at state championship meet
Oct. 31
Lamoille’s Maggie McGee ran to a second-place finish at the Division-2 girls’ cross country championship meet in Thetford.
McGee edged U-32’s May Lamb by almost two seconds to finish in second; she ran a 20:31.1 to Lamb’s 20:32.9. Harwood phenom Ava Thurston ran away with the D-2 title, winning by nearly a minute in a time of 19:40.1 to post the fastest time of any girl in any division.
As a team, the Lamoille girls finished fifth at the D-2 title race with 114 points. U-32 won with 29 points, Harwood was second with 42, Burr & Burton third with 104 and Middlebury fourth with 106.
The Lamoille boys finished seventh as a team with 189 points. U-32 had the top seven boys’ runners to win the state title with a perfect score of 15, Spaulding was second with 102 and Harwood third with 105.
Here’s a rundown of where the Lamoille runners finished in the 5,000-meter title races for Division 2. Runners are listed by finish, name and time.
Girls
2. Maggie McGee, 20:31.1
13. Adelle MacDowell, 22:08.7
30. Natalie Start, 24:38.6
31. Anna Gale, 24:45.1
54. Mae Searles, 27:23.3
59. Sara Sargent, 27:51.7
Boys
18. Adam Gawrys, 19:12.5
20. Hugh Johnson, 19:15.7
49. Kaiden Boissoneault, 21:05.6
52. Garrett Manosh, 21:14.8
53. James Ripley, 21:17.2
54. Mason Porter, 21:19.0
66. Jacob Rockwood, 22:10.5
Boys’ soccer
No. 4 Peoples Academy at No. 1 Vergennes
Nov. 3 — Postponed until Wednesday, after press time.
No. 4 Peoples Academy 5, No. 5 Leland & Gray 0
Oct. 30
Fourth-ranked Peoples poured in five goals to bounce No. 5 Leland & Gray from the postseason in the Division 3 quarterfinals.
The Wolves jumped on the visiting squad early, as Ollie Nigro collected a turnover and found Charlie Veit, who beat the Leland & Gray keeper to make it 1-0 just 2:30 into the first half. Peoples put the game away 20 minutes later, scoring three goals in a 3-minute span while a fourth score was called back.
Nathan Nolan scored on a rebound to break open the floodgates, Norris Duff scored a minute later after a deflection by the Leland & Gray defense and Nigro capped the scoring flurry with a deep shot off an assist by Reese Wheeler. A goal just before that, scored by Wheeler on a Nigro assist, was called back by the officials.
Peoples rounded out its scoring after halftime, when Duff scored his second goal after a cross by Nolan.
Wolves’ goalie Dylan Haskins made three saves, including a diving one on a sure free-kick goal by Leland & Gray in the second half that preserved the shutout for Peoples.
The win sent Peoples on to the Division-3 semifinals, where the Wolves were slated to play at No. 1 Vergennes on Wednesday.
Girls’ soccer
No. 2 Harwood 10, No. 10 Lamoille 2
Oct. 31
Second-ranked and undefeated Harwood scored five goals in each half to end No. 10 Lamoille’s season in the Division 2 quarterfinals.
Harwood built a 5-0 lead by halftime; Lamoille attempted to rally after the break with two scores, but the Highlanders’ high-powered offense kept rolling to put the game beyond reach.
“Girls played their hearts out,” Lamoille coach Amy Sparks said about the Lancers’ attempted comeback. “So proud of them.”
Harwood star Tanum Nelson led the Highlanders with a hat trick and two assists, Emma Ravelin had two goals and an assist and Louisa Thomsen added two goals of her own.
Phoebe Loomis scored for Lamoille, earning and then converting a penalty kick, and Barrett Freeman added an unassisted goal. Lancer keeper Emily Hutchins piled up 19 saves in the loss.
No. 10 Lamoille 1, No. 7 Springfield 0
Oct. 28
Sisters Phoebe and Essie Loomis teamed up to score the game-winning goal late in regulation as No. 10 Lamoille upset No. 7 Springfield in the opening round of the Division-2 playoffs.
The game between the two teams was a rematch of their 2019 opening-round contest, which Springfield handily won.
The two squads battled through a scoreless first half, and the score was still tied at 0-0 with overtime looming when Essie Loomis, a freshman, served a cross in to the box to her older sister Phoebe, who scored a header to put Lamoille up with less than three minutes left in regulation.
“Beautiful goal … gorgeous cross,” Lamoille coach Amy Sparks said about the sisters’ goal.
Lamoille’s sophomore goalie Emily Hutchins continued a strong season with 11 saves, teaming up with Hannah LaRock and Maddy Benoit to anchor the defense as it pitched a shutout.
Football
No. 2 Colchester 21, No. 10 Fairfax-Lamoille 7
Oct. 30
Colchester’s Carson Corrigan threw two touchdowns to lead No. 2 Colchester to the win over No. 10 Fairfax-Lamoille in the quarterfinals of the Burlington-area postseason football tournament.
Corrigan threw touchdowns to Jake Perrotte and Sam Lopes; Alex Rublee also threw a score to Blake Cardinal for Colchester.
No. 10 Fairfax/Lamoille 28, No. 7 Rice 26
Oct. 28
Tenth-ranked Fairfax-Lamoille built a 28-7 lead by halftime then withstood a furious comeback by No. 7 Rice after the break to get the win in the opening round of the Burlington-area playoff tournament.
Cooper Harvey threw two touchdowns for Fairfax-Lamoille and Will Mlcuch had one scoring toss. Shaun Gibson, Kenny Salls and Ashton Longe all caught touchdowns and Gibson returned an interception for Fairfax-Lamoille’s other touchdown.
Rice came storming back after the half and scored a touchdown with three minutes to play to get the margin back to two at 28-26. Fairfax-Lamoille stuffed Rice’s two-point attempt after that score to stop the comeback and seal up the playoff win.
