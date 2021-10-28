Three Lamoille County soccer teams, representing both school districts, moved ahead in the playoffs. Here’s how they fared.
Lamoille North
Lamoille girls triumphed over their higher-seed opponents, the Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds, in a 3-2 double overtime victory in the opening round of the Division 2 playoffs Wednesday.
Lamoille took the lead in minute 25 on a goal by Logan Freeman, which was assisted by Heidi Tinker. The first half ended with Lamoille on top.
The Thunderbirds rallied at the start of the second half with a direct kick to even the score, but Lamoille responded in turn on a goal from Phoebe Loomis assisted by Freeman, said coach Amy Sparks.
With less than two minutes to play, Missisquoi evened things and the game went into overtime.
“Although Lamoille dominated the first overtime, it wasn’t until the third minute of the second overtime that Logan Freeman completed the brace with a calm, well placed goal tucked into the corner and secured the win for Lamoille,” Sparks said.
Emma LaRock, Annabelle Wells and Hannah LaRock all contributed on the defensive end. Goalie Emily Hutchins made four key saves.
The Lancers (8-7) will play the Woodstock Wasps (12-2-1) on their turf in the quarterfinal match on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 3 p.m.
Stowe-PA soccer
The Peoples Academy boys’ and Stowe High School girls’ soccer teams, both defending champions, surprised zero people this week as each advanced past the first round in the Division 3 soccer playoffs.
Speaking of zero, that’s how much each of their opponents scored.
The PA boys trounced Oxbow 10-0 Tuesday night and Stowe’s girls beat Bellows Falls 6-0 Wednesday night.
As the fifth seed, PA will travel to No. 4 Vergennes Friday for a quarterfinal game, after Vergennes put an even more thorough shellacking to its opponent, 13-0 over Bellows Falls.
The top-ranked Stowe girls maintain homefield advantage as they host No. 9 Randolph Saturday. Randolph beat No. 8 Enosburg Wednesday night, 4-0.
