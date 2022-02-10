The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail in Morrisville will once again host a weekend of sled dog racing, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 19-20.
According to race organizer Mike Green, a former sled dog racer from Wolcott, it will be the fourth time holding the races at this location, which starts on the rail trail near the Oxbow Riverfront Park and runs east, as far as Corley Road in Wolcott.
Race distances will be 3, 6 and 11.7 miles, and the event will run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. both days.
After living and racing in Alaska for a stint, Green returned to Vermont eight years ago and saw the opportunity the rail trail provided to bring sled dog racing back to the area.
The Snopackers of Lamoille County snowmobile club will pack the trail with a groomer and in fields along the trail for the turn-around loops for the various classes of dog teams.
Green is looking for volunteers to be stationed on the course at the Route 15A road crossing and the turnarounds. For more information, or to volunteer, call Green at 802-888-2727.
